Bodega cats defended in Change.org petition, dining with dogs attacked

A Change.org petition is calling for the legalization of bodega cats. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

A new petition is getting catty with Mayor Bill de Blasio, demanding that the infamous bodega cat receive legal status.

The Change.org petition, which had received more than 3,900 signatures as of Sunday evening, petitioned de Blasio to make cats inside bodegas legal while complaining that dogs shouldn’t be allowed in restaurants.

“Cats keep rodents out of food products and keep other pests at bay. You don’t want to see fecel [sic] matter from rodents in a bodega right? I don’t either,” the petition reads. “How can people find it acceptable to bring a dog into a restaurant where there is food that isn’t wrapped being brought out and about.”

The petition follows reports of a woman who complained about a bodega cat on Yelp last month. Last year, the passage of a new law, called Dining with Dogs, allowed canines in certain outdoor areas of restaurants.