Hit up these boutique boxing classes

Boxing has gone boutique. Here’s where you can find classes at NYC studios:

CLAY Health Club + Spa

The health club debuted Titleboxing earlier this month, taught by professional boxer Eilon Kedem. The 45-minute group fitness class features a mix of shadow boxing, impact practice using heavy bags and high-intensity body conditioning drills designed to improve your balance, foot work, agility and more. Mondays at noon, membership required; 15 W. 14th St., 212-206-9200, insideclay.com

Aerospace High Performance Center

This studio was co-founded by a former champion boxer, Michael Olajide Jr., so it’s no surprise it incorporates boxing-based workouts. Its AEROBOX group class in particular is 60 minutes of multi-punch combinations, upper and lower body toning exercises and jump roping that will get you toned like a boxer, without getting hit. Get your own jump rope if you plan to come often. Mondays at 7 p.m., Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m., $40; intro class Saturdays at 11:15 a.m., $30; 121 W. 27th St., 212-929-1640, aerospacenyc.com

Shadowbox

NYC’s boutique fitness scene will get a boxing-inspired studio when Shadowbox opens the week of April 27. Expect heavy bag work (no sparring or contact) set to a high-energy soundtrack. Forty-person, 45-minute group classes will be offered seven days a week, along with one-on-one private training in a custom-built vintage boxing ring. Cool down afterwards with a cold-pressed juice from the juice and coffee bar. $34/class; 28 W. 20th St., shadowboxnyc.com