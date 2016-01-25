Brooklynite Max White lists snow-buried Prius for sale

For some New Yorkers, the inconvenience of snow is priceless.

For some New Yorkers, the inconvenience of snow is priceless.

Max White, 33, of Greenpoint, has put his 2010 Toyota Prius up for sale on Craigslist. For $100.

“I’m not trying to dig this [expletive] out. First hundo takes it,” White wrote on his listing, “Buy my Prius,” posted on Sunday.

The hybrid has 45,000 miles on it and “hasn’t been to a single music festival which obviously increases the value,” White told amNewYork via email. The image White shared in his Craigslist listing looks suspiciously un-Prius-like, but we let him humor us anyway.

White said he didn’t realize how much he hated the color of the Prius until he walked out during Jonas and found it almost covered in snow.

“I could no longer live with it,” he said. “So it was either dig it out or walk to my friend’s bar Tender Trap, start drinking and make a Craigslist ad.”

As a native Midwesterner, White had spent “too much time in my youth on the end of a shovel.”

Done with shoveling, White decided he could spend the $100 earned from the sale of his car on an “MTA card, since driving would no longer be an option.” A monthly MetroCard costs $116.50.

White said that he has not sold much on Craigslist, but has used the “Wanted” section with “great success.”

@ThisIsMaxWhite has tweeted some of the eager responses to the 3,400 offers to purchase the Prius. He told amNY that he intends to sell it.

We’d say snow days bring out the most creative pranksters.