Cyber Monday 2014 travel deals

Among the sea of deals you’ll find throughout the depths of the internet on Cyber Monday, none might be as satisfying as finding your next vacation.

Not getting out of here anytime soon? Try a “staycation” at a luxurious NYC hotel for up to half the price. Here’s what we’ve found:

International and across the U.S.

Friendly Planet

Specializing in tour and cruise vacation packages, Friendly Planet is offering deep discounts on select bookings throughout the 24-hour Cyber Monday period. Save up to $500 on packages including the 10-day “A Taste of China” vacation for $1,599 per person and the 14-day Kenya and Tanzania Safari for $4,399 per person.

Book at http://www.friendlyplanet.com/entry/cyber-monday.html

Intrepid Travel

Book between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5 for travel in the first half of 2015 and get up to 20 percent off. Locations span the globe and packages include everything from hiking adventures to sailboat tours. Book travel through March 31, 2015 at 20 percent off with code 11591; or between April 1 and June 30 at 10 percent off with code 11592.

Book online at http://www.intrepidtravel.com/cyber-sale

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide hotels in the Caribbean and Latin America, including locations in Barbados, Puerto Rico, Panama and Brazil, is offering a $50 daily credit on bookings made between Nov. 28 – Dec. 1 (on top of “inviting room rates” starting at $89 a night, according to the website). The credits can be used on site at nearly 30 participating hotels and resorts and for select city escapes from the hotel.

For reservations or further information, visit hiltonslac.com/deals/black-friday.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Book during the preview sale window between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1, or on Cyber Monday, Dec. 1, and receive up to 50 percent off on select travel dates between Dec. 1, 2014 and April 30, 2015.

In addition, purchase a spa package from the resort for $149 per person, valid through April 30, 2015. The package includes either a 50-minute Swedish massage or pore perfecting facial treatment, prix-fixe two-course spa lunch, and use of the Lapis Spa facilities – including pools and the beach – on the day of service.

For more information, visit fontainebleau.com or call (800) 548-8886.

Trump Hotel Collection

Save 30 percent when you book all suites at any Trump Hotel Collection property between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1 for travel Jan. 1 through March 31. Bonus: Trump Hotels will donate $10 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Thanks and Giving campaign with every reservation made.

Locations include New York, Chicago, Toronto, Miami, Las Vegas, Waikiki, Panama and Doonbeg, Ireland.

Reservations must be made online only at trumphotelcollection.com

Grand Lucayan, Grand Bahama Island

Book four nights or more between Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, for travel Dec. 1, 2014 through Sep. 30, 2015, and receive 60 percent off regular rates (starting at $79 per night) plus a $150 resort credit.

For more information, visit grandlucayan.com

Use code code BLKFR4 when booking.

Copamarina Beach Resort & Spa, Guanica, Puerto Rico

Available for booking on Cyber Monday only, receive 30 percent off hotel rates (regular rates start at $194 a night) for a two-night minimum stay. Travel is valid between Dec. 1, 2014 and March 31, 2015, and guests will also receive two welcome drinks upon arrival, two welcome gifts at check in and 20 percent off Enterprise car rental.

Book by calling 1-800-468-4553, online at http://bit.ly/1yVa2FA, or via email at reservations@copamarina.com.

Use code CYBER15.

Hotel El Convento, San Juan, Puerto Rico

The 360-year-old convent-turned-luxury-hotel is offering 25 percent off a minimum stay of two nights when booked on Cyber Monday only. Travel is valid Jan. 6-9 and Jan. 11-14 only.

Book by calling 1-800-468-2779 and mentioning Cyber Monday.

Hyatt Regency Aruba

Book at the Hyatt Regency Aruba on Cyber Monday between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. for 20 percent off the deluxe room rate for a five-night minimum stay. Guests also receive a fine tequila flight tasting at Mexicado restaurant, a $50 spa credit to ZoiA Spa and a $50 food and beverage credit to Footprints beachside restaurant.

To book, call 1-800-633-7313 or by visiting aruba.hyatt.com with the promo code ARUA15. Blackout dates apply.

Rendezvous Resort, St. Lucia

The couples-only Rendezvous Resort is offering 50 percent off rooms booked on Dec. 1. The discount is valid on a four-night minimum stay in a Verandah Suite or higher, starting at $469 per couple per night with the discount. Travel is valid between Dec. 2, 2014 and May 23, 2015.

Book by calling 1-800-544-2883 and using code CYBER2014.

Sonesta Hotels and Resorts

The hotel chain with locations around the U.S. is offering 25 percent off two-night stays when booked on Cyber Monday. Discounts are valid for travel by March 31.

Hotels locations include Atlanta, Baltimore, Fort Lauderdale, Hilton Head Island, Houston, Miami, New Orleans and Philadelphia; as well as Sonesta ES Suites in additional cities. Check for locations at sonesta.com/essuites.

Book online at www.sonesta.com using code CYBER2014.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, N.J.

Take a quick midweek break in Atlantic City next year at The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, which is offering discounted rates on select rooms when booked on Cyber Monday. Travel is valid between Dec. 2, 2014 and Feb. 26, 2015. The deals include:

-Midweek overnight stay in a Borgata classic room, with complimentary internet with rates starting at $79

-Midweek overnight stay in a Borgata Fiore Suite, with

Book online at theborgata.com with code CYB79 for the classic room or CYB109 for the Fiore Suite. Blackout dates are Dec. 24, 2014-Jan. 2, 2015, Jan. 18 and Feb. 15.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, Montauk

Book a Long Island getaway on Cyber Monday for travel through April 30, 2015 and save 30 percent for one or more nights. During “power hour,” between 1 and 2 p.m., get 50 percent off private oceanfront cottages. Blackout dates apply.

Book at gurneysInn.com or call 631-668-2345.

The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, N.Y.

The Otesaga Resort Hotel, a 105-year old lakefront hotel on the shore of Lake Otsego in upstate New York is offering 25 percent off bookings made on Cyber Monday for travel between April 22 and May 31 (excluding Memorial Day Weekend) and between Sep. 6 and Nov. 24.

Book online at otesaga.com

The Cooper Inn, Cooperstown, N.Y.

The Cooper Inn, a 15-room boutique hotel only two blocks from the National Baseball Hall of Fame is offering 30 percent off bookings made on Dec. 1 for travel between Jan. 1 and March 31. Rates start at $89 per night with the discount.

Book online at cooperinn.com

New York City “staycations”

Guerlain Spa in the Towers of the Waldorf Astoria

The luxurious Guerlain Spa in the Towers of the Waldorf Astoria New York is offering 30 percent savings on gift cards over $300 when purchased during the 24-hour Cyber Monday period. A $300 treatment can be purchased for $210. Gift cards can also be used in the Guerlain Boutique, and guests will also receive the Final Touch service which includes complimentary makeup application, shoe shine, and garment steaming.

Book online at guerlainspas.com

Triumph Hotels

With six luxury properties – The Iroquois New York, Hotel Chandler, Hotel Belleclaire, The Cosmopolitan, The Gershwin and The Washington Jefferson – see how the other half lives in New York City. On Cyber Monday, get 30 percent off any room at any Triumph property and during “happy hour,” between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., take 50 percent off premium rooms and suites. Travel is valid between Dec. 2, 2014 and March 31, 2015. Blackout dates apply.

Bonus: Triumph Hotels is also offering the chance to win a six-course tasting dinner for two with wine pairings at Juni, the Michelin-star restaurant in the Hotel Chandler. To enter, sign up to receive an alert when Cyber Monday sales begin and earn an additional entry to the contest every time you share the site on Facebook, Twitter or Google+ or Instagram using hashtags #TriumphHotels and #CyberMonday.

Book at triumphhotels.com

The Jade Hotel

On Cyber Monday, The Jade Hotel, located in Greenwich Village, is offering a $500 deal on a two-night stay between Jan. 2 and Feb. 28. In addition, guests will receive a complimentary bottle of Prosecco at check in and $150 food and beverage credit redeemable at Grape & Vine restaurant, the lobby lounge and with room service.

To book, call 212-375-1300, or use promo code CYBERMON at thejadenyc.com

The Maritime Hotel

The West Chelsea nautical-themed hotel is offering 25 percent off rooms booked on Dec. 1 for travel between Dec. 12, 2014 and March 31, 2015 (blackout dates apply).

Book online at themaritimehotel.com using code MARIMON

The New York Palace

The “50% off at 50th and Madison” package at The New York Palace offers 50 percent off Towers Corner Suites, the 1200-square-foot suites located in the property’s exclusive hotel-within-a-hotel. Travel is valid between Jan. 1 and March 31. Available to book between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

Book online at http://bit.ly/1rglT9n