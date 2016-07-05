Bayonne, electro-pop artist, on how he founded Bitchin’ Bayonne hot sauce

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Every good cookout needs a good condiment. And Austin-based electro-pop artist Bayonne (Roger Sellers) has the solution with Bitchin’ Bayonne, a habanero-and-ghost-pepper hot sauce concoction available only at his shows (like his upcoming appearance at the 4Knots Music Festival).

amNewYork spoke with the singer-songwriter to chat about food and summer music.

What is your go-to cookout song?

When I think of cookout, especially being in Texas, I think of a country band playing, like an older Southern country band. But I could listen to anything while eating barbecue.

How does an indie musician end up with a hot sauce to his name?

I’ve always had a real love for spicy food, like peppers and bottled hot sauces. It’s something I always wanted to do, but I just never thought it would happen. My manager, he knew I was really into it, and he threw it out there as a fun merch item, and I was like, ‘We can do that?’ And he knew a guy. So it kind of came out of nowhere. It’s a really cool novelty item to have at the merch booth.

Have sales gone up since Beyonce’s shout-out to hot sauce in “Formation”?

[Laughs] It depends on the market I’m in, really. Sometimes people don’t [care] that I’m selling hot sauce, other times they’re all about it, depending on where I am.