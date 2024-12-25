Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door whiskey crafts ‘A Complete Unknown’-themed cocktail

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A popular whiskey brand is taking the vibes of Bob Dylan to create a cocktail that embodies the legendary singer.

As the name suggests, Heaven’s Door is a premium line of whiskey co-created by Bob Dylan. The brand is partnering with Searchlight Pictures as an exclusive sponsor of the new Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” starring Timothée Chalamet.

To celebrate the partnership, Heaven’s Door has created an exclusive “A Complete Unknown” cocktail that epitomizes the renowned singer as well as the bold, adventurous spirit of the film and the whiskey. The drink, which utilizes Heaven’s Door’s Ascension Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, has been available at select events for “A Complete Unknown.”

Check out the full recipe below:

A Complete Unknown

2 oz Ascension Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

0.25 oz Dolin Génépy

1 oz Citrus Blend (1:1 lemon to lime)

1 oz Honey Syrup (2:1 honey to water)

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Combine all of the ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. After giving it a good shake, strain the drink into a fresh Collin’s glass over ice and coat half the rim in a 4:1 sugar to citric acid blend. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.

For more information at Heaven’s Door, visit buy.heavensdoor.com. “A Complete Unknown” is now playing in theaters.