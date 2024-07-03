CAVA partners with local non profits in light of new restaurant opening in the Hudson Square neighborhood

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

CAVA is opening a new restaurant in New York’s Hudson Square neighborhood.

Two days before the official opening, to celebrate, they are giving back to New Yorkers by partnering with local non-profits and giving back to their long-time supporters by providing free meals.

In 2019, as part of their commitment to fight hunger and reduce food waste, the company launched their Community Day program, the funding aimed at improving food security. As part of the program and in light of the opening of their new location, the restaurant hosted a free meal for their new neighbors on July 3, guests registered online for the sold out Community Day event.

In addition, guests were invited to make a donation to The Door, an organization that provides youth development services across New York City, CAVA will match the monetary donations made.

CAVA also partnered with A Better Jamaica, a Queens nonprofit focused in providing cultural and immersive activities for the southeast Queens communities. As a partner, during the restaurant’s pre-opening training period, CAVA has pledged to donate fresh meals to local community members.

The restaurant’s doors officially open to the public on Friday, July 5 on 350 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014.