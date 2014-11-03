Free food at Veselka to celebrate the restaurant’s 60th anniversary

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Beer, potato pancakes and a pierogi bar. What are you waiting for?

From 6 to 11 p.m. Monday night, East Village favorite and 24-hour hotspot Veselka will be celebrating 60 years in business in the best way possible, with free food!

The “celebratory bash,” manager Jason Birchard told DNA info, is open to the public. You know what that means: LONG LINES.

There will be miniature versions of the restaurant’s classic dishes, like Ukrainian meatballs, potato pancakes and beef stroganoff. There will also be a “pierogi bar,” and if that doesn’t sound like the best thing ever, well, you’re wrong! DNA is reporting there will be potato dumplings as well as short rib and pumpkin. So festive!

And because people need drinks, there will be red and white wine, prosecco and Ukrainian beer. Cheers to Veselka!

The restaurant also celebrated their 60th back in July, with prices from 1954.