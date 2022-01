Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

May 13 is International Hummus Day, and Nanoosh is celebrating with free pop-up hummus bars.

Stop by any of Nanoosh’s NYC locations between 3 and 6 p.m. to take advantage of #freehummusday. Original and red pepper flavors will both be available and shakshuka sauce, green tahini and Mediterranean hot sauces will also be on hand for added flavor.

Nanoosh locations:

2012 Broadway

111 University Pl.

173 Madison Ave.

469 Seventh Ave.

30 Rockefeller Plaza