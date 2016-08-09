Museum of Ice Cream tickets: More will be released soon

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

At the Museum of Ice Cream, there’s a pool filled with rainbow “sprinkles.” Photo Credit: Black Paw Photo

If you want to visit the Museum of Ice Cream, there’s still hope.

Tickets to the pop-up museum, which is only open until Sept. 1, sold out before it even opened. Thanks to a frenzy of social media posts and (probably) the promise of the opportunity to swim in a pool filled with (fake) sprinkles, tickets were snatched up quickly.

We were told when it opened that more tickets might become available, and it appears that’s now happening. The Museum of Ice Cream’s website now has a link to “sign up for ticket updates.”

So do it soon, and check your email obsessively for the chance to swim in the aforementioned pool, learn the history of the ice cream scoop and eat sugar balloons filled with helium. Oh, and ice cream too, of course.