New York’s culinary stars shine as James Beard award semifinalists are announced

The culinary landscape of New York City is buzzing with excitement as the James Beard Foundation has unveiled its list of semifinalists for the prestigious 2025 Restaurant and Chef Awards.

Celebrated for honoring excellence in the food industry, this year marks the 35th anniversary of the awards, which have a storied history of recognizing outstanding talent and innovation in the culinary arts.

Among this year’s NYC nominees are well-established favorites and rising stars that reflect the city’s diverse dining scene. Notable names such as Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr with Frenchette, along with Simon Kim of Gracious Hospitality Management, which includes COTE and Undercote, highlight the list.

Gabriel Kreuther and Jungsik Yim are both recognized for their respective culinary contributions in the category of Outstanding Chef.

The competition is fierce in other categories as well. Restaurants like Don Angie and Brooklyn’s The Four Horsemen are vying for the title of Outstanding Restaurant, while fresh establishments like Corima and Kisa are contenders for Best New Restaurant.

Chef Fidel Caballero, the visionary behind Corima, expressed his gratitude for even being nominated.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a James Beard Best New Restaurant semi-finalist. This nomination fills us with pride for the work we’ve put into Corima and the community that has embraced us. More than anything, it motivates us to keep pushing forward, celebrating our roots, and sharing our vision through food,” Caballero told amNewYork Metro.

Other emerging talents include Danny Garcia and Daniel Garwood, both of whom are nominated for the Emerging Chef award for their progressive culinary styles at Time & Tide and Acru, respectively. Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s Fan Fan Doughnuts is competing for Outstanding Bakery, alongside Camari Mick from Raf’s, who is up for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

The awards have also expanded to spotlight the evolving world of beverages, introducing new categories such as Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, remarked on this anniversary year.

“As we mark this milestone, we are committed to our vision of a vibrant independent restaurant industry that stands as a cornerstone of American culture, community and economy,” Reichenbach said in a statement.

The awards continue to significantly impact the careers of those recognized; last year, 66% of semifinalists reported increases in customers following the announcement. This spotlight is especially vital as many independent restaurants navigate the challenges of a post-pandemic world.

Winners will be celebrated at the highly anticipated James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in June at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. For a full list of all categories and nominees, visit the James Beard Foundation’s website.

Here is a full list of every New York City nominee:

2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists:

Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, Frenchette, Le Veau d’Or, and Le Rock

Simon Kim, Gracious Hospitality Management (COTE, Undercote, and COQODAQ)

Outstanding Chef:

• Gabriel Kreuther, Gabriel Kreuther

• Jungsik Yim, Jungsik

Outstanding Restaurant:

• Don Angie

• The Four Horsemen

Emerging Chef:

Danny Garcia, Time & Tide

Daniel Garwood, Acru

Best New Restaurant:

• Corima

• Kisa

• Penny

Outstanding Bakery:

• Fan Fan Doughnuts

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:

• Camari Mick, Raf’s

Outstanding Hospitality:

• Atomix

• Melba’s

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program:

• Hawksmoor

Outstanding Bar:

• Leyenda

Best New Bar:

• Bar Contra

• Sip & Guzzle

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service:

• Cassandra Felix, Daniel

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service:

• Ignacio Jimenez, Superbueno

• Takuma Watanabe, Martiny’s

Best Chef: New York State:

• Fariyal Abdullahi, Hav & Mar

• Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh

• Ayo Balogun, Dept of Culture

• Giovanni Cervantes, Carnitas Ramirez

• Chris Cipollone, Francie

• Suzanne Cupps, Lola’s

• Aretah Ettarh, Gramercy Tavern

• Markus Glocker, Koloman

• Eiji Ichimura, Ichimura

• Brian Kim, Oiji Mi

• Hooni Kim, Meju

• Atsushi Kono, Kono

• Vijay Kumar, Semma

• Kwame Onwuachi, Tatiana

• Hillary Sterling, Ci Siamo

• Emily Yuen, Lingo