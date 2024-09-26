Empowering women and celebrating excellence at the 5th Annual Pink Apple Gala & Awards

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On Sunday, September 8th, the 5th Annual Pink Apple Gala & Awards illuminated downtown Brooklyn’s Roulette Iridium with an unforgettable celebration of Black women’s achievements. Sponsored by esteemed brands like Apple Awards, Char Cute Board, Kira’s Kupcake Kafe, Papi Wines, Porsche of Brooklyn, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, and Wilson Marshall PR + Special Events, the evening was not just a glamorous event—it was a heartfelt tribute to the strength, creativity, and resilience of Black women across various industries.

At the heart of the gala was Women Who Influence, a nonprofit organization led by founder Gabrieline Reece, dedicated to empowering women in both their personal and professional lives. This annual event stands as a powerful platform to honor both emerging and established Black women, recognizing their impact and encouraging others to follow in their footsteps.

The night was filled with live entertainment, including an inspiring keynote address from Carol Maraj, and featured spoken word from Lyrical Faith, stand-up comedy from Shatara Curry, and music by DJ Mr. Soc. Gala host Tiana Heath and emcee Jionne McMichael kept the energy high, while empowerment speaker Mashi Epting shared words that moved the room, encouraging all women to rise and continue breaking barriers. A cocktail reception followed by a VIP seated dinner provided space for networking and celebrating each other’s successes in an intimate and uplifting atmosphere.

The highlight of the evening was the awards ceremony, where seven extraordinary women were honored for their contributions in their respective fields. Alysha Campbell, founder of Culture Shift HR, received the Trailblazer Award for her pioneering work in reshaping corporate culture and championing diversity and inclusion. Regina Gwynn, co-founder of Black Women Talk Tech, took home the Creative in Entrepreneurship Award for her role in empowering Black female tech founders to break into the billion-dollar startup world.

Ilka Jordan, CEO of Jordan Alliance Group & The Alliance Nexus, was honored with the Creative in Business Award, recognized for her innovative leadership in business strategy and her influence in shaping the fashion industry. The Creative in Communication Award went to Kim Marshall of Wilson Marshall PR + Events for her dynamic work in amplifying stories and creating impactful campaigns in the luxury, arts, and fashion sectors.

Leadership excellence was recognized through Ayisha Mendez, who received the Leadership Award for her work with Forbes BLK, an initiative that highlights and supports Black entrepreneurs and professionals. Therese Myers, the founder of Yes Girls Create, was celebrated with the Community Impact Award for her dedication to fostering creativity and uplifting young girls through her nonprofit organization.

Finally, Kaylani Vasquez, founder of Boss Babe & Brunch, was awarded the What You Do Makes a Difference Award for her ongoing efforts to create spaces for women to connect, support, and grow within the business world.

These remarkable women are not only trailblazers in their own right but also serve as beacons of inspiration for the generations of women following in their footsteps. Their stories remind us that when women are empowered, they uplift their entire communities and transform industries.

The Pink Apple Gala & Awards continues to grow, serving as a beacon of Black women’s excellence, resilience, and influence. As the event wrapped up, it left everyone with a renewed sense of purpose and a reminder of the importance of celebrating and supporting Black women. Under Gabrieline Reece’s leadership, Women Who Influence remains a driving force in creating spaces where women can thrive and inspire future change-makers.

This year’s gala was not just a celebration; it was a powerful affirmation of the impact women are making every day—and a promise that the best is yet to come.