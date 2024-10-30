New York City Wine and Food Festival gets spooky: Halloween Sweets and Treats at One World Observatory

(L-R) Kardea Brown and Duff Goldman attend Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ – Halloween Sweets & Treats hosted by Kardea Brown and Duff Goldman at ASPIRE at One World Observatory on October 19, 2024 in New York City.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Halloween night is just around the corner, and the whole city is feeling the holiday spirit, even the New York City Wine and Food Festival. Halloween Sweets and Treats at One World Observatory was brimming with deliciousness and spooky season cheer as part of the annual culinary event.

Hosted by Food Network’s Kardea Brown (“Delicious Miss Brown”) and Duff Goldman (“Kids Baking Championship”), the family-friendly event was the perfect combination of spooky and sweet. With breathtaking views of the city as a backdrop, guests of all ages arrived in their best Halloween costumes to taste some treats from NYC’s top bakeries.

Some of the delicious themed treats available included Monster Brookie Squares from Baked in Color, Jack-O-Lantern Bonbons from Daniel Corpuz Chocolatier, Vampire Frozen Hot Chocolate from Serendipity 3, haunted macarons from the Bearded Baker, and so much more.

For the adults in the room, speciality orange cream cocktails, courtesy of Sunshine Punch, were available to sip on as well.

“Other people’s kids are fulfilling the role of my daughter’s Halloween festival, which I am sad to be missing,” joked Goldman. “But this is pretty awesome!”

Families dressed up in costumes as everything from Willy Wonka, to Spider-Man, to mini Taylor Swifts and their bodyguard dad, the energy was infectious from the start, and all of the vendors were just as thrilled to be there.

Julie Waxman, CEO and Founder of Baked in Color located in Larchmont NY, showed off her gorgeous array of colorful treats. “We like to say, why have a boring chocolate chip cookie when you can have one baked in color?” she said. Her Monster Brookie even sported a mini eyeball on top. “Definitely come and have a taste, they are very fun and fabulous!” said Waxman.

One of the most unique table displays was Serendipity 3’s skeleton bouquet, and they attracted many guests to observe the creation of their Vampire Frozen Hot Chocolate. Creative director Chef Joe Calderone and his staff came dressed for the occasion in faux vampire teeth, syringing “blood” over top of the finished dessert.

For Calderone, their themed dessert was in celebration of a special milestone this year at Serendipity 3. “We are celebrating 70 years this year in New York City, we’ve just served our 30 millionth Frozen Hot Chocolate, and we’re here to help out at the NYC Food and Wine Festival!” said Calderone.

To check out more about the full list of vendors from this event, click here.