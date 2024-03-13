Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On March 2, I decided to take a risk and take my first-ever yoga class. You might be wondering, “What’s risky about a yoga class?” Well let me tell you– it’s not the yoga itself that felt risky but rather the setting of the class.

Imagine indulging in a yoga class 1,776 feet in the sky on the top floor of the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the mesmerizing views of New York City. Yes, an actual yoga class in the clouds!

Until the end of March, One World Observatory and Bucket Listers partnered to host Up, Up and Away Yoga: a one-of-a-kind yoga experience in the sky at OWO’s event space ASPIRE located on the 102nd floor of the One World Trade Center with panoramic views of New York City.

The unique event space creates a special calming ambiance featuring 45 miles of panoramic views of New York City, including the vantage point of the New York Harbor, Staten Island, Liberty Island, Statue of Liberty, all of lower Manhattan, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Upon entering ASPIRE’s 9,000 square feet of private event space, guests will ride in the SkyPod Elevators climbing 1,776 feet in 47 seconds visually revealing the transformation of New York City from the 1500s to 2015. (As someone who’s not the biggest fan of elevators, I admit that the mere thought made me nervous but the ride was smooth and quick.)

Blaine McCurry, director of marketing, sales & sponsorships at One World Observatory, explained that the initial inspiration came from the simple ambiance of ASPIRE’S event space.

“Personally, having seen several sunrises and sunsets from the 102nd floor we realized what a peaceful environment this can be which lends itself very well to a yoga experience,” McCurry said.

ASPIRE has clean and contemporary architecture capturing a dramatically minimalist environment which sets the backdrop for New York’s most elevated events.

All instructors teach a general yoga flow while incorporating their styles and experiences. Studio Three’s founding instructor, Michael Flack, leads an intentional vinyasa flow this month. A vinyasa flow focuses on movement between poses in yoga, fostering mindfulness and concentration, and regulated breathing.

Bucket Listers provided certified yoga instructors, Smartwater beverages and Stakt yoga mats to add elements to the experience.

My first time taking a yoga class did not disappoint. Flack’s vinyasa flow was a simple yet rejuvenated and transformative experience, leaving me with a renewed sense of clarity to kickstart my afternoon. Although this is my only yoga class to compare to, it’ll be tough beating the feeling of the inner peace of being 1,776 feet higher than the bustling city, separating from the chaos.

After the one-hour session, all guests are welcome to enjoy free entrance into One World Observatory (floors 100 and 101) to learn about the history of the building and watch See Forever Theater. The audiovisual experience highlights the rhythms of the city ending with a glimpse of the spectacular skyline.

“You can take an hour-long yoga session and turn it into a full afternoon,” McCurry said.

Your ticket also includes a $10 voucher at their bar, restaurant or retail shop.

Tickets range from $59-79 with 75 spots available per class. Upcoming classes are on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. Classes are offered from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1-2 p.m.

Future dates have yet to be released.