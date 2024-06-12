Unleash your inner Bravo-celebrity at the Diamonds and Rosé Experience in NYC this summer

If your TV is permanently set to the Bravo Network, this experience is for you.

Bucket Listers is teaming up with Bravo to launch the Diamonds and Rosé Experience by Bravo, an immersive cocktail bar that celebrates all things Bravo. The experience is coming to New York City on Aug. 2.

“We are thrilled to collaborate on this exciting new project,” says Bucket Listers CEO and Founder Andy Lederman. “We pride ourselves on creating exclusive concepts that can’t be found anywhere else. Bravo is known for having one of the most dedicated fan bases around and we couldn’t pass up the chance to bring this beloved universe to life for them.”

When you arrive at the Diamonds and Rosé Experience by Bravo, you are greeted by vibrant hues, decadent diamonds, and a gallery of Bravo-inspired art. The experience also has Instagrammable photo moments that will make you feel like a Bravolebrity, as well as themed tableside gaming and a collection of exclusive merchandise that you can buy.

Each ticket includes one glass of rosé, and there is a menu of themed cocktails and mocktails available for purchase, including Physically Shaking Margarita and the infamous Pumptini. There is also a menu of Bravo-themed food to enjoy alongside your drinks.

The waitlist for tickets is open at bucketlisters.com, where tickets will exclusively be sold. For the latest news and details, follow @bravotvexperience, @labucketlist, or @nybucketlist.