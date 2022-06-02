New restaurant Peachy Keen brings ’70s vibes to Hell’s Kitchen

The ’70s are coming back to Hell’s Kitchen in the form of a new restaurant with retro vibes.

Hell’s Kitchen Hospitality (HKH) is officially opening its latest concept, Peachy Keen, on June 3 at 321 W 44th St. The restaurant boasts a colorful groovy dining space and a variety of dining options where guests can enjoy high-energy brunch, lunch, dinner, cocktails and an extensive dessert program.

“As a hospitality group that’s been in business for nearly 25 years, we’re excited to introduce a new dining concept in Midtown that’s high quality and also tons of fun,” said Patrick Schmidt, Executive Director of HKH. “Peachy Keen’s energy really captures the spirit of New York, and the retro-meets-modern menu is an ultimate crowd-pleaser—whether you’re reliving your glory days or experiencing ‘70s vibes for the first time.”

When you step inside Peachy Keen, it’s like you’ve been transported right back to the 1970s. Designed by Wid Chapman of Wid Chapman Architects, Peachy Keen effortlessly blends ’70s influences with a color palette of coral, turquoise, pistachio, orange and pink. Guests are greeted by a custom hand-painted mural by Sean Maze of BURNING SUN that echoes the design, curvature and vivacious energy emanated by Peachy Keen’s interiors, and as they walk through the restaurant, guests will see a combination of vibrant tables and banquettes are wrapped in oak tambour, in front of a 14-seat raspberry-tinted bar in the main dining area, bright details throughout and playful neon signage to vinyl tabletops and velvet upholstery.

The menu at Peachy Keen was developed by Chef Nicholas McCann, formerly of Salinas and The Milling Room. Like many classic diners, there are a variety of options to choose from, but Peachy Keen puts a delicious twist on its menu items, such as the Smoked Chicken Wings with a peach bourbon glaze, a Pastrami Rueben with Gruyere cheese, sauerkraut, fresh horseradish and tangy aioli on marbled rye, Old Fashioned Chicken & Dumplings with carrots, celery, peas and herb gravy; the PK Smash Burger with cheddar, lettuce, tomato and red onion, on a fresh milk bun; and Truffle Mac & Cheese with wild-mushroom Bechamel.

If brunch is more your speed, Peachy Keen has got you covered. Peachy Keen will soon be launching a disco brunch with menu items such as the Crab Cake Benedict with hollandaise, spinach and lemon-dill aioli; Chocolate Banana Bread French Toast topped with marinated mixed berries and whipped maple butter; and Chicken & Waffles with spicy honey maple dip and green onion butter.

No meal is complete without dessert, and while Peachy Keen does have tons of milkshakes (which you can get with or without alcohol) and ice cream floats to choose from, the menu boasts dessert options such as Bananas Split Foster with crispy French toast, vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce; Funnel Cake with cinnamon anglaise; and a Warm Peach Tart with almond frangipane, toasted almonds and vanilla ice cream. Customizable soft serve ice cream servings will also be available. Diners can also build the ice cream cone or cup that their heart desires with customizable soft serve and toppings to choose from.

Finally, the eatery balances its menu with a lively cocktail menu that truly embodies the restaurant’s funky spirit. Some of the signature drink options include the Pink Lady, created with Dry Gin, Applejack Brandy, Luxardo Maraschino, watermelon, lemon and egg white; A Clockwork Orange with tangerine tequila, Grand Marnier, blood orange, lime and lemon; and the Rhinestone Cowgirl featuring cucumber-mint infused vodka, Cointreau fresh cucumber, lime and agave.

For more information about Peachy Keen, visit peachykeennyc.com.