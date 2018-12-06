Make these chocolate truffles from Avocaderia’s new cookbook

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The new cookbook from the team behind the all-avocado eatery Avocaderia, with locations in Industry City and Chelsea, naturally has recipes for toasts, breakfast bowls, "roses" and smoothies using its signature ingredient. But for something a little more subtle, consider its avo “seed” chocolate truffles from the dessert section. The conceit is that the sweets mimic an avocado pit, and instead of using heavy cream, the truffles are made with, of course, avocado. Here’s the recipe for three flavors from “Avocaderia,” by Alessandro Biggi, Francesco Brachetti and Alberto Gramigni.

Avo “seed” chocolate truffles

Makes 12 truffles (four of each flavor)

For the avocado base

1/2 avocado, pitted and peeled

2 tbsp. agave syrup

For the coconut-chocolate truffles

3 tbsp. canned unsweetened full-fat coconut milk

1 tbsp. cacao butter

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips, preferably 60-percent cacao

Unsweetened cacao powder, for coating

Raw cacao nibs, for coating

For the matcha-almond truffles

3 tbsp. unsweetened almond milk

1 tbsp. cacao butter

1/3 cup white chocolate chips

Matcha green tea powder, for coating

For the coffee-peanut truffles

1/4 cup brewed espresso

1 tbsp. cacao butter

2 tsp. packed dark brown sugar

3 tbsp. smooth peanut butter

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips, preferably 60-percent cacao

Crushed coffee beans, for coating

Crushed caramelized peanuts, for coating

1. Make the avocado base: In a mini food processor, or using an immersion blender, blend the avocado and agave on high speed until combined; refrigerate until ready to use.

2. Make the coconut-chocolate truffles: In a small saucepan, whisk together the coconut milk, cacao butter, and chocolate chips over medium heat until melted and well combined. Remove from the heat and whisk in 2 tbsp. of the avocado base until combined; refrigerate for at least 3 hours. Place the cacao powder and cacao nibs in two separate small bowls. Using an ice cream scoop, portion out scoops (about 2 tbsp. each) of the chocolate mixture into the cacao powder and turn to coat; transfer to the bowl with the cacao nibs and turn to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

3. Make the matcha-almond truffles: In a small saucepan, whisk together the almond milk, cacao butter, and white chocolate chips over medium heat until melted and well combined. Remove from the heat and whisk in 2 tbsp. of the avocado base until combined; refrigerate for at least 3 hours. Place the matcha in a small bowl. Using an ice cream scoop, portion out scoops (about 2 tbsp. each) of the white chocolate mixture into the matcha powder and turn to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

4. Make the coffee-peanut truffles: In a small saucepan, whisk together the espresso, cacao butter, and brown sugar over medium heat until well combined. Remove from the heat and whisk in 2 tbsp. of the avocado base, the peanut butter and chocolate chips until combined; refrigerate for at least 3 hours. Place the coffee beans and caramelized peanuts in two separate small bowls. Using an ice cream scoop, portion out scoops (about 2 tbsp. each) of the espresso mixture into the crushed coffee beans and turn to coat; transfer to the bowl with the peanuts and turn to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Excerpted from “Avocaderia: Avocado Recipes for a Healthier, Happier Life” © 2018 Alessandro Biggi, Francesco Brachetti and Alberto Gramigni. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved. Photography © Henry Hargreaves.