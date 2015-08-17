Starbucks ‘evenings’ coming to Williamsburg with wine this Wednesday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Your local Starbucks outpost may get a lot more boozy.

Just in time for the autumnal hand-crafted beverage season, Starbucks is launcing its long anticipated “evenings” program.

Because not everyone wants a caramel macchiato after sundown, Starbucks is aiming to up business at night with a bar-like atmosphere and menu.

On Wednesday, some select Starbucks stores will sell wine and beer, “along with the sale of small plates such as bacon-wrapped dates and truffle mac ‘n cheese, at two dozen new locations across the U.S.,” Starbucks officials told USA TODAY on Monday.

USA TODAY also reports that among the hundreds of stores that applied for a liquor licence, the lucky Williamsburg store at 154 N. 7th St. was granted the power to start pouring glasses of wine, beer and “adult beverages” (coffee, anyone?) this week!

A reminder, there are already several spots in WIlliamsburg that serve up both coffee and wine with a side of free Wi-Fi.

Evenings at Starbucks will start after 4 p.m. The N. 7th store currently stays open until 9 p.m.

Bring on the venti Chianti (no foam)!