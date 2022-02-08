These New York City pizzerias were among the most searched and best rated on Google last year

We know that New York City can be territorial about its pizza, but which pizza places in the five boroughs are Googled the most?

Ahead of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, Google Search released data showing the best-reviewed and most searched pizzerias, both nationally and in New York City and state in 2021. According to their findings, Carnegie Pizza in Times Square was the most searched pizzeria, both locally and on a national level.

Also among the most searched pizzerias both locally and nationally include Enzo Bruni la pizza gourmet, Rubirosa Pizza & Ristorante, Prince St. Pizza, 99 Cent Fresh Pizza, Bleecker Street Pizza, and Joe’s Pizza on 8th Ave, all of which can be found in Manhattan. Locally, the top 10 list of most searched pizzerias includes the seven previously mentioned shops, followed by NY Pizza Suprema, The Best Pizza and Little Italy Pizza. The most searched pizzeria in New York State was Domino’s Pizza, also claiming the top searched chain pizza spot in the U.S. for the second year in a row.

In terms of reviews, Brooklyn’s BURCHAK PIDE was the best-reviewed pizzeria in New York City and statewide, earning 4.95 stars on Google Maps. Among the best-reviewed pizzerias in New York City, according to Google, include Ace’s Pizza, Nolita Pizza, and BK PIZZA. On a national level, the best-reviewed pizzerias were Nolita Pizza in Manhattan (#7) and Goodfella’s Pizzeria of Sunnyside in Queens (#10).

According to Google’s data, pizza lovers in the New York metropolitan area search for “vegan pizza” on Google Maps more than in any other U.S. metro. Despite New York City practically having a pizzeria on every corner, Google’s data found that Connecticut is the state with the most pizzerias per capita, followed by New Jersey.

