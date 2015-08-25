Drink up NYC’s reborn tiki scene

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

NYC’s tiki bar scene is back from the dead.

The fruity cocktail has had its ups and downs here — from the opening and then shuttering of Lani Kai, PKNY and Hurricane Club a couple of years ago to Trader Vic’s a decade before that to, way before them all, the Lexington Hotel’s famed Hawaiian Room and Times Squares’ Hawaii Kai. But it’s now on the upswing yet again, with new bars that celebrate the tiki in all its sweet glory.

Tiki Tabu

Jon Neidich and mixologist Jim Kearns are behind this tropical pop-up, serving drinks in tiki mugs and scorpion fish bowls on Sixty LES’s seventh floor now through the end of September. Cool off with a classic rum punch or the strong, sweet Samoan Typhoon ($15). 190 Allen St., sixtyhotels.com/les

Mother of Pearl

Ravi DeRossi opened this Polynesian bar and restaurant last month in an attempt to bolster the city’s tiki scene. Find takes on traditional tiki drinks ($15-$18) from Jane Danger (Death & Co., The NoMad Bar, PDT) plus Polynesian fare.

95 Ave. A, 212-614-6818

El Cortez

This new bi-level Mexican spot from the team behind Bushwick’s The Commodore has a playful tiki-leaning cocktail menu ($8-$11). So you can drink a Zombie or Rum Punch while noshing on chips and guac tacos.

17 Ingraham St., Bushwick, 347-599-2976

Slowly Shirley

Another Neidich- Kearns joint, this bar opened beneath The Happiest Hour in May with a menu of tiki-inspired cocktails, from the Scorpion Bowl-esque Tahitian Coffee for Two ($35) to the orchid-garnished Cleopatra ($16).

121 W. 10th St., 212-243-2837

Where to further find tiki drinks

These bars and restaurants have also been destinations for the tropical drinks:

Zombie Hut

A super kitschy bar with super strong cocktails.

273 Smith St., 718-875-3433

Otto’s Shrunken Head

This famed tiki bar and rock ‘n’ roll joint opened in 2002.

538 E. 14th St., 212-228-2240

The Rusty Knot

The west side dive is known for frozen drinks.

425 West St., 212-645-5668

Clover Club

Head here on Sunday nights for Ryan Lilola’s special tiki menu.

210 Smith St., Cobble Hill, 718-855-7939

The Woods

Find tiki drinks at its outdoor bar.

48 S. Fourth St., Williamsburg, thewoodsbk.com

Fort Defiance

Celebrate the tiki Thursday nights with its Sunken Harbor Club.

365 Van Brunt St., Red Hook, 347-453-6672

Reunion Surf Bar

This surfing-themed bar has a menu of tropical classics.

357 W. 44th St., 212-582-3200

King Yum

The New York-style Cantonese eatery serves Polynesian drinks at its tiki bar.

181-08 Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows, 718-380-1918