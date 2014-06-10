Health calendar: June 11-17

Get fit for free this week in NYC.

Get fit this week through free classes and workshops. Photo Credit: Getty/Feng Li

WEDNESDAY

Zumba: EmblemHealth celebrates the launch of its Small Steps Experience with an outdoor class with the Power 105.1 FM Street Team, along with other fitness activities. 3:15-6 p.m., FREE. Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building, 163 W. 125th St. Info: emblemhealth.com

Dance Workshop: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater master teacher Nasha Thomas-Schmitt teaches movements from sections of “Revelations.” 5:30 p.m., FREE. Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza. Info: alvinailey.org

THURSDAY

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Summer in the Square — CrossFit: Reebok hosts this 50-minute, heart-pumping class. 8 a.m., FREE. Union Square, South Plaza. Info: unionsquarenyc.org

FRIDAY

Bed Aerobics: Workout routine that combines deep stretches and muscle-toning calisthenics to improve flexibility, build strength and burn fat. 5-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cross Training: Calorie-burning workout incorporating different techniques to engage various muscle groups, including resistance training, yoga and cardiovascular exercises. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

SATURDAY

Kickboxing and Resistance Band Workout: Tone and strengthen muscles in this fun, challenging workout. 1-2 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

SUNDAY

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer’s market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Tai Chi: Join Silvana Pizzuti to learn this slow-moving martial art practice. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, W. 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

MONDAY

Senior Fitness Class: Cardio movements set to show tunes. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 6, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.orgUnderstanding High Blood Pressure and Medications: Learn about what high blood pressure is, why and how you need control it and common medications and their side effects. 1:30-3:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999TUESDAY

Fitness Class: Lolë Ateliers hosts ReXist360 with Shay Kostabi. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park Pier 25, West Side Highway near N. Moore Street. Info and RSVP: facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Low-Impact Zumba: Dance-fitness class with modified moves and pacing for active, older adults. 5:30-6:30 p.m, FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999