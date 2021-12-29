Quantcast
Coronavirus

CityMD temporarily closes 20 New York City locations due to staff shortages

People wait in in a queue to enter CityMD, a health clinic that offers coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing, on the Upper West Side as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread, Dec. 19, 2021.
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

As the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to rise, several CityMD locations have been temporarily closed due to staff shortages.

A total of 31 locations have been closed throughout New York and New Jersey, with 20 of those locations being in New York City.

“To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we have temporarily closed certain locations. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues,” says CityMD on its website.

The following locations have been closed down in New York City:

Bronx

  • CityMD East Fordham 
  • CityMD East 161st
  • CityMD Soundview
  • CityMD Westchester Square 

Brooklyn

  • CityMD Bensonhurst- 18th Ave
  • CityMD Cobble Hill 
  • CityMD Prospect Park South
  • CityMD Boerum Hill
  • CityMD Bay Ridge

Manhattan

  • CityMD East 14th 
  • CityMD East 50th 
  • CityMD West 39th
  • CityMD West 125th
  • CityMD East 96th
  • CityMD Financial District

Queens

  • CityMD Corona 
  • CityMD Ditmars
  • CityMD Woodhaven 
  • CityMD Rego Park
  • CityMD Sunnyside

With the spread of the Omicron variant, on Dec. 27 New York state reported a near 20% COVID-19 positivity rate, with an average 12.56% positivity rate over the last 28 days. With schools set to reopen after winter break, New York City intends to double its testing capacity.

For more information, visit citymd.com.

