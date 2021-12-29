CityMD temporarily closes 20 New York City locations due to staff shortages

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to rise, several CityMD locations have been temporarily closed due to staff shortages.

A total of 31 locations have been closed throughout New York and New Jersey, with 20 of those locations being in New York City.

“To preserve our ability to staff our sites, we have temporarily closed certain locations. It is our hope that closing sites now will best allow us to avoid future closures as this surge continues,” says CityMD on its website.

The following locations have been closed down in New York City:

Bronx

CityMD East Fordham

CityMD East 161st

CityMD Soundview

CityMD Westchester Square

Brooklyn

CityMD Bensonhurst- 18th Ave

CityMD Cobble Hill

CityMD Prospect Park South

CityMD Boerum Hill

CityMD Bay Ridge

Manhattan

CityMD East 14th

CityMD East 50th

CityMD West 39th

CityMD West 125th

CityMD East 96th

CityMD Financial District

Queens

CityMD Corona

CityMD Ditmars

CityMD Woodhaven

CityMD Rego Park

CityMD Sunnyside

With the spread of the Omicron variant, on Dec. 27 New York state reported a near 20% COVID-19 positivity rate, with an average 12.56% positivity rate over the last 28 days. With schools set to reopen after winter break, New York City intends to double its testing capacity.

For more information, visit citymd.com.