With cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 increasing throughout the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio laid out on Thursday measures that the city is taking to reduce the spread.

In the past three days, the COVID-19 positivity rate doubled across New York City. Though the Omicron variant is spreading, data shows that the variant appears to be less severe than previous COVID-19 variants such as Delta.

“We have seen a very substantial increase in COVID cases in the last few days, and it is clear that the Omicron variant is here in New York City in full force,” said de Blasio. “We are announcing a series of measures to address the situation.”

The first measure taking place is that Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi will be issuing a health advisory providing guidance on how to keep you and your loved ones safe during upcoming holiday celebrations. He suggested holding outdoor celebrations if possible, or to wear masks if in the company of relatives who may not be vaccinated, or who have pre-existing conditions that may make them more vulnerable to the virus.

In the advisory, Dr. Chokshi encourages all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated, mask up in public settings and upgrade to KN95s, KF94s, or N95s if possible, and to get tested and stay home if you are feeling unwell.

“We are seeing a steep rise in cases and, coupled with the threat of the more contagious omicron variant, we all must recommit ourselves to taking steps to protect ourselves and our city,” said Dr. Chokshi. “Consider upgrading to an KN95 or KF94 mask if you’re using a cloth face covering–or double mask. Get tested often but especially if traveling or gathering, and immediately if symptomatic. And most importantly, get vaccinated now if you’re not already. If you’re already fully vaccinated, get your booster shot if eligible.”

The city will be increasing COVID-19 testing capacity by extending hours and opening more testing sites throughout the five boroughs. The mayor said that the city will also be distributing one million KN95 masks to the public, as well as 500,000 rapid at-home tests.

Nest, the city will be making an increased push for eligible New Yorkers to get their COVID booster shot. The mayor reiterated that vaccination is key, especially for younger New Yorkers. Finally, the city will be doubling down on New York City inspections of businesses and venues to see if they are following proper COVID-19 protocol for the state and city.

“What has worked for us as New Yorkers in the entire fight against COVID is being aggressive, being assertive, taking bold measures,” said de Blasio. “We have been doing that, and we’re going to be doing that a lot more.”