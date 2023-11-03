The MetroPlusHealth executive team celebrated open enrollment of its Gold Plan at its headquarters in Lower Manhattan on Nov.2, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

MetroPlusHealth kicked off open enrollment for its Gold Health plan with a “Champion Gold Room Celebration” at its headquarters at 50 Water Street in Lower Manhattan on Nov. 2.



The celebration was part of a series of ten events throughout November at various locations to inform New York City employees about the benefits and services of the MetroPlusHealth Gold program.



Guests enjoyed free nutritious sandwiches like the “Veggie Vortex” and healthy beverages, including beet juice. They could take time out with a relaxing upper body or hand massage while listening to music spun by DJ Xenie or capture fun moments at the photo booth, courtesy of Robert Martinez, aka DJ Lexs.



The third annual MetroPlusHealth Healthy People Study, which measures national and NYC consumers’ attitudes toward healthcare, finds that New Yorkers are increasingly concerned about healthcare costs.



89% of New Yorkers said that healthcare is too expensive, and some key insights of the study show that 46% of New Yorkers avoid visiting the doctor due to cost uncertainties, up from 43% in 2022 and 40% in 2021.



Nearly 6 out of 10 New Yorkers (58%) worry they’ll go into debt because of health care expenses, a stat that is up from 54% in 2022 and 52% in 2021. 85% of New Yorkers believe health insurance should cover mental health at zero cost.



The Gold Health Plan is offered exclusively to city employees, their spouses or qualified domestic partners, eligible dependents, and non-Medicare eligible retirees. The plan provides free comprehensive benefits, including unlimited mental health visits, free 24/7 virtual access to doctors and therapists, and wellness programs, with $0 copays, premiums, and prescription drug coverage, reducing the financial burden for city employees and their families. Additional perks include up to $1,000 for fitness activities and reimbursements towards weight loss.

In a statement, Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, said that while New York was recovering, the city’s growth “could be hindered by mounting concerns over escalating health care costs.”

“That is why it is so critical to have a health care system that provides exceptional quality care at an affordable rate,” Dr. Katz said.



“Our Gold Plan embodies our commitment to providing top-tier health care to New York City employees, ensuring it is not only high-quality but also easily accessible,” Dr. Tayla Schwartz, president and CEO of MetroPlusHealth, said. “By eliminating financial barriers like copays and premiums, we empower City employees to prioritize their health and well-being and that of their families.”



MetroPlusHealth, part of NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation’s largest public health system, has been around since 1985, providing quality health care to New Yorkers. Members can choose from an extensive network of 40+ hospitals, including NYU Langone and Mount Sinai, over 34,000 providers, and over 110 urgent care centers, including CityMD, across all five boroughs.

Over 700,000 New Yorkers have made MetroPlusHealth the plan of their choice, and MetroPlusHealth staff speaks more than 40 languages, reflecting New York City’s diversity.

The enrollment period ends on Nov. 30, and city employees who join during this time will be covered by the MetroPlusHealth Gold starting Jan. 1, 2024.



For more information about MetroPlusHealth Gold, please visit metroplus.org/gold.