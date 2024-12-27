New York City sees huge surge in flu cases — here’s when you should go to the doctor

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Last week, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald confirmed that flu cases are now widespread across the state with a significant surge in New York City.

The latest data shows that as of December 14, there have been 23,313 reported flu cases in 60 counties. Outside of New York City, influenza cases have jumped by 75% from the previous week, going from 2,058 to 3,603.

In the city itself, cases are up 72%, rising from 2,501 to 4,300. Hospitalizations from the flu have also increased by 48%, going from 270 last week to 399 statewide.

Keep in mind, this data was taken before the holidays, and family gatherings posed a higher risk of transmission so numbers may continue to increase.

When to See the Doctor

With so many children and adults sick now, it can be difficult to know when to treat at home or when to visit your pediatrician. If your child is sick and their symptoms aren’t getting better, it might be time to reach out to a doctor. The same goes for adults, too. Here are some signs to look out for:

Trouble breathing or chest pain: If your child is having difficulty breathing or complains of chest pain, it could indicate something more serious like pneumonia or asthma. Don’t wait—get them checked out by a doctor right away.

Fever that won't go down: If their fever stays above 100.4°F and doesn't improve, it could be a sign of another infection that needs attention. If the fever lasts, it's best to contact your pediatrician.

Can't keep anything down: If your child is vomiting and unable to keep fluids down, dehydration can become a concern. It may be time to visit the doctor or even head to the hospital for IV fluids.

Severe pain when swallowing: A sore throat can make swallowing uncomfortable, but if it's causing severe pain, it could be a sign of an infection that requires treatment from a doctor. A big sign is if your child is a talker and suddenly stops talking due to the pain.

Persistent cough: If the cough lasts for more than 2-3 weeks, it might be due to postnasal drip, asthma, or even whooping cough, which is making a comeback in some areas. A doctor can provide a diagnosis and treatment.

Congestion and headaches that won't go away: If your child's cold symptoms aren't improving with over-the-counter medicine, they might have a sinus infection. A doctor can recommend the right treatment to help them feel better.

Best Way to Protect Yourself and Your Family

As we learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, the best ways to stay safe are to avoid crowded places where sick people might be, wear a mask when you’re out in public, and get vaccinated. To further reduce the spread of influenza and other respiratory viruses, the CDC recommends the following:

Limit close contact: Keep a safe distance from sick individuals and stay away from others when you’re unwell.

Rest at home when sick: Stay home until you're feeling better and have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without medication.

Cover coughs and sneezes: Use a tissue or your elbow to cover coughs and sneezes, and consider wearing a mask to protect others.

Wash your hands regularly: Clean your hands with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer when soap isn't available.

Avoid touching your face: Refrain from touching your eyes, nose, or mouth to prevent germs from entering your body.

Improve indoor air quality: Open windows, use air purifiers or spend time outdoors to reduce exposure to viruses.

Maintain good hygiene and health: Disinfect high-touch surfaces, get enough rest, stay active, eat nutritious foods, manage stress, and stay hydrated.

These simple steps can help keep you and your kids healthy amid the flus, colds, and viruses that run rampant during the winter months.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.