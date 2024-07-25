‘Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes’ tickets go on sale early ahead of the holiday season

November 11, 2018: Dress rehearsal for the upcoming Radio City Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Exhausted from the sun and heat, looking ahead for the colder months and their festivities? You can now prepare ahead of the holiday season.

In celebration of “Christmas in July,” Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has announced the return at Radio City Music Hall of their awaited show, “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.” Presented by QVC, the show will run from Nov. 8, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025.

Fans and first-time visitors will be able to delight along cult favorites like “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” and enjoy newer introductions like the “Dance of the Frost Fairies,” which the Rockettes perform alongside Frost Fairy drones that fly above the audience.

Since 1933, the choreography has captivated generations of fans as they are renowned for their unity, athleticism and iconic precision style, combining elements of ballet, jazz, tap and techniques of modern and contemporary dance.

In addition, fans will be able to catch the Rockettes at their annual performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as well as at the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting.

For those eager to catch a show, tickets have gone on sale now at www.rockettes.com/christmas. In partnership with KultureCity VIP, Radio City Music Hall and the Christmas Spectacular are accessible-friendly. For more information, contact the Accessibility Services Department at 888-609-7599 or accessibilityservices@msg.com.