See it! 37th Annual Phagwah Parade fills Queens with color

Plumes of colored powder filled the streets of Liberty Avenue as thousands of revelers prepared to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi. The annual observation sees spectators throwing powder at each other to symbolize the blossoming of spring and welcoming tidings of joy and renewal.

The 37th Annual Phagwah Parade illuminated Queens streets in bright colors on March 23.

Plumes of colored powder filled the streets of Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill as thousands of revelers prepared to celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi. The annual observation sees spectators throwing powder at each other to symbolize the blossoming of spring and welcoming tidings of joy and renewal.

Kicking off on 133rd Street and Liberty Avenue at noon, the parade was led by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella and grand marshals.

Floats filled with dancing participants playing an assortment of Caribbean music traveled down 124th Street to 97th Ave and then east to Smokey Oval Park at 125th Street where there was music and various cultural performances at Phil Rizzuto Park culminating at 6 p.m.