Fifth Avenue is blooming with spectacular flower display

The immersive sketch-like floral installations by artist Alexander Benjamin Navet are on display until the end of May.

The fourth annual Fifth Avenue Bloom campaign is in full swing, celebrating Spring with immersive sketch-like floral installations popping up along the sidewalks between 50th and 59th Streets of the world-famous shopping boulevard.

The spectacular display of flowers by artist Alexander Benjamin Navet is in collaboration with Van Cleef & Arpels and is on view through May 31. For the first time, the designs feature interactive elements like sounds, lighting, and movement like oscillating swings and benches.

Madelyn Wils, interim president of the Fifth Avenue Association, told amNewYork that Fifth Avenue Blooms started three years ago when the Fifth Avenue Association decided to celebrate the Spring season.

“Everyone knows that Christmas time is Fifth Avenue time,” Wils said. “And it’s the best time to come here for shopping, seeing the beautiful windows, the snowflakes, the Christmas trees, the exceptional Saks exhibit, Bergdorf Goodman. But Spring is also a beautiful time on Fifth Avenue, and we wanted to be able to celebrate that and bring people here, particularly for Mother’s Day graduations, etc.”

Wils pointed out that New York City’s luxury shopping mile, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, had one of the city’s most beautiful buildings, including 19 historic landmarks, for everyone to enjoy.

“If people are feeling happy, you’re feeling happy, and the stores are feeling happy,” Wils said. “And it brings more people here, and everyone is having a good time. Whether you look up, whether you look down, you will see something wonderful.”

Besides admiring the stunning display of Spring beauty, New Yorkers and tourists can also receive gifts, promotions, complimentary customizations and experience in-store artists at several Fifth Avenue stores, including Bond No. 9, Citizen, Coach, David Yurman, Delvaux, Dyson, Intimissimi, Mango, P448, Stuart Weitzman, Swarovski, The Peninsula New York, The Pierre Hotel, The Plaza Hotel, and the Whitby Hotel.

“All the stores love to celebrate Spring because it brings good weather and more customers,” Wils explained. “So a lot of the stores are activating inside with free giveaways [like] embroidered bags, champagne, free cookies, and just lovely experiences that will draw people into their stores.”

Friends Mimi and Maya were on their way to lunch when they noticed the installation.

“It’s beautiful,” Mimi said. “We just were walking and were like, we should sit down here. It’s very beautiful. I love the colors.”

Native New Yorker Theo Ciaccio admired the installations on her way to Tiffany’s.

“I think the [installation] is fabulous,” Ciaccio declared. “I mean, it’s Van Cleef & Arpels who is doing it, and [the artist] is very famous.”

Van Cleef & Arpels also offers free daytime programming like contemporary dance performances, children’s storybook readings, live painting, poetry, musical performances, and educational conversations at the 550 Garden. For a schedule of the events, visit Van Cleef & Arpels.