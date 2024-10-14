Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Italian-Americans showed off their Italian pride at the 80th Columbus Day Parade in Midtown Manhattan on Oct. 14.

Parade revelers, wrapped in Italian flags or waving “Il Tricolore,” lined up 5th Avenue from 44th Street to 72nd to celebrate their vibrant culture and cheer on the colorful spectacle of marchers, bands, and floats making their way up New York City’s most famous Avenue.

This year’s parade Grand Marshal was Mike Strianese. As usual, Cardinal Timothy Dolan held court outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral, greeting the slew of parade attendees and politicians, among them Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and State Attorney General Letitia James.

At a presser ahead of the parade, Mayor Adams called Italian-Americans the bedrock of New York City.

“This is what makes our city great, our ability to celebrate all the diversity as we march and move towards the future of the city,” Mayor Adams said.

When asked about critics of the Columbus Day Parade, Adams pointed out that in a city of 8.3 million, there were 35 million opinions.

“This community means a lot to me. Working class people that understand family, faith, and the foundation of our city and businesses,” Adams said and suggested, “So those who don’t want to march, they should march in the parades that they like, and they should march in a parade of their heritage.”

Tom Bello, president of the Richmond Corvette Club in Staten Island, told amNewYork Metro Columbus Day was important for Italians to celebrate their heritage and contributions to the United States.

“Italians have done a lot for this country, so we like to celebrate it,” said Bello, who was proud of his Italian heritage. Bello pointed out that Italians had the best food, “We excel in that, but just overall, you know, [Italians] are just really good people.”