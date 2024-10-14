Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Eric Adams marched in the 80th Columbus Day Parade in Midtown on Monday morning, one of the nation’s most significant celebrations of Italian-American heritage. He again insisted his business went on as usual despite the historic criminal indictment against him.

Adams gave a tribute to Italian-American culture before the parade stepped off at Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street, tipping his hat to the community’s many accomplishments in NYC.

“There’s no greater day to be out here to show the rich history of our entire community and how they’ve given back in so many different ways,” the mayor said. “This has been a weekend of cultural events and this is what makes our city great, our ability to celebrate all the diversity as we march and move towards the future of the city, the bedrock of the city. We look at the early Irish and Italians building our infrastructure that we still stand on today.”

He added that Italian Americans have a “very rich heritage” and highlighted values held by many in the community.

But Hizzoner, appearing agitated, also answered reporters’ questions about the impact on the city from his Sept. 26 federal indictment on multiple counts of bribery, wire fraud and other serious charges. Touting recent reports of crime drops and new public projects launched, Mayor Adams said the big picture is being lost in the narrative about his case.

“I keep asking people, ‘What are you seeing different?'” the mayor said. “Crime is going down. Last week, we had another decrease in crime. We’re watching our infrastructure projects being rolled out. So I think people are just caught up in the narrative that they really don’t understand my ability to sectionalize what goes on.”

The mayor continued to insist that he and members of his administration are not “distracted” by the ongoing investigations. Though many members of Adams’ inner circle have resigned amid ongoing investigations and the wake of the mayor’s indictment, he said none of it affects his ability to run the city.

“Where are we lacking? Is it crime? Is it education? Is it infrastructure? Is it bringing business in where we lack it? We’re not lacking. We are running the city,” the mayor insisted. “As I stated I was going to do, Jan. 1, 2022, I know how to deal with a multitude of things happening at one time, and I answered that.”

Adams has repeatedly said he is innocent of all the federal charges and has no plans to resign from office. His attorneys have submitted a motion in federal court to dismiss the charges, and prosecutors are due to formally respond to that motion by this Friday, Oct. 18.