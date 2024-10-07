80th annual Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC celebrating Italian-American heritage

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Buongiorno! Save the date for the Columbus Day Parade, one of the most significant Italian-American cultural events in NYC.

The 80th annual Columbus Day Parade returns to the Big Apple on Monday, Oct. 14, to celebrate Italian-American heritage, culture and achievements. The parade route is along Fifth Avenue, from 47 Street to 72 Street. It will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The parade, which the Columbus Citizens Foundation organizes, will feature bands, floats and an array of marching groups.

What are some new floats this year?

A new float this year celebrates the Italian language. The famous Verrazzano Float will also return to celebrate the 500th anniversary of explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano’s discovery of New York.

Other highlights include red-carpet performances that will take place on Fifth Avenue between 68 and 69 Streets. These include: Italian-American vocalist-entertainer, Natalie Pinto; recording artist and Vegas headliner, Chris Ruggiero; Vittorio Di Carlo, “The Graceful Tenor;” emerging vocal artist, Jessa Salerno; and Italian folk rock band, Amici.

“We are very happy to share that this year, there will be singers performing on many of the floats, which will make the parade even more fun for viewers along Fifth Avenue,” Lisa Ackerman, executive director of Columbus Citizens Foundation, said.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Michael T. Strianese, former CEO of L3 Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and national security company. Vivian Cardia and Carmine Di Sibio will join him as honorees at the parade.

Christopher Loiacono, president of the Columbus Citizens Foundation, invited spectators of all backgrounds to attend the historic celebration.

“We hope that New Yorkers of all backgrounds will join us in celebrating Italian American culture and our community’s many accomplishments,” he said. “All of our honorees are known for their generous philanthropic activity, especially to expand educational opportunities to underserved students.”

Loiacono said that the Columbus Citizens Foundation has given $40 million in scholarships over the past 40 years to support Italian-American students.

“And while celebrating our achievements, we recognize the courage and accomplishments of all immigrant communities that make our city, state and country great,” he said.

The parade will be broadcast live on ABC Channel 7 from noon to 3 p.m. ABC reporters Sandra Bookman, Mike Marza, and Lauren Glassberg, along with ABC7 reporter Joelle Garguilo and actor and radio host Joe Piscopo, will host the broadcast and serve as masters of ceremonies. Giada Valenti will introduce the musical performances on the red carpet stage.

What you need to know about attending the 2024 Columbus Day Parade in NYC

When is the Parade?

The parade is on Columbus Day: Monday, Oct. 14, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Where does it take place?

The parade starts on Fifth Avenue at 44th Street. The route contunes along Fifth Avenue and wraps at 72nd Street.

What time does the parade end?

The parade will end at 3:30 p.m.

Will the parade be broadcast on TV?

Yes. The parade will be broadcast live on ABC Channel 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. Viewers can also stream the event live at abc7ny.com, the abc7NY App and abc7NY connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

What is the Columbus Citizens Foundation?

The Columbus Citizens Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating Italian heritage and creating opportunities for younger Italian Americans. It organizes the annual Columbus Day Parade in NYC.

More information about the parade is available online at columbuscitizens.org.