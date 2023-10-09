SEE IT: Columbus Day Parade and Italian pride returns to Fifth Avenue in grand style

The 79th Annual Columbus Day Parade returned to Fifth Avenue on Oct. 9.

Italian heritage was on full display during the 79th annual Columbus Day Parade on Oct. 9 in Midtown Manhattan.

The Italian flag’s green, white and red colors flew all along Fifth Avenue from 44th Street up to 72nd Street, where dozens of floats, marching bands, and dancers participated in the event with pride. Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul also attended the celebration waving the Italian Flag and shaking hands with religious leaders outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Also, this year’s Grand Marshal was Beth Paretta, CEO and Team Principal of Paretta Autosport.

The celebrations culminated around 3:30 p.m. on 79th Street and Fifth Avenue.