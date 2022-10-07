Columbus Day Parade to march down Fifth Avenue on Monday

The 78th annual Columbus Day Parade is marching back into the city on Monday, Oct. 11.

The parade is the world’s largest celebration of Italian-American heritage and culture boasting over 1 million spectators and 35,000 participants. The event will occur on Fifth Avenue, beginning on 47th street and ending on 72nd street from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grand Marshal Tom Golisano, founder of Paychex will be rolling through Fifth Avenue in a Maserati with honoree Bill Amelio, a unique parade tradition for 20 years. This year the iconic parade has over 20 featured marching bands, 18 floats, and over 100 groups and performance groups. However, surprises are certainly in store— with past parades having helicopters, supermodels on motorcycles, massive oxen-pulled chariots and much more!

Red carpet performances will begin at 12 p.m. and extend until 3 p.m at 70th and Madison. Performers include the singer and American Idol contestant Christian Guardino, Italian singer Giada Valenti, jazz singer Vanessa Racci, dance remix singer Angelo Venuto and Lisa Messina.

Throughout its running 78 years, previous Grand Marshals can serve as an encyclopedia of famous Italian-Americans, made up of Joe DiMaggio, Sophia Loren, Roberto Cavalli, Tony Bennett, Yogi Berra, Antonin Scalia, Susan Lucci, Mario Andretti, and the incredible Frank Sinatra.

Put on by the Columbus Citizens Foundation, the organization focuses on assistance work for Italian Americans through scholarships and grants for students and cultural activities.