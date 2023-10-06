Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The 79th annual Columbus Day Parade is making its way back to New York City on Monday.

On Oct. 9, millions will gather in Manhattan to celebrate Italian-American heritage and culture. The event will take from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Like always, the parade will take place on Fifth Avenue, starting at 44th Street and 72nd Street in Midtown. According to WABC-TV, who is a partner in this year’s parade, this year’s Grand Marshal will be Beth Paretta, CEO and Team Principal of Paretta Autosport.

This year’s parade is expected to bring out over 1 million spectators and 35,000 participants. Those who attend the parade will see several performances, floats, marching bands and so much more.

The day will start with a special Columbus Day Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. If you can’t make it in person, you can watch the Columbus Day Parade on ABC 7.

For more information, visit columbuscitizens.org/Parade.