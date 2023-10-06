The 79th annual Columbus Day Parade is making its way back to New York City on Monday.
On Oct. 9, millions will gather in Manhattan to celebrate Italian-American heritage and culture. The event will take from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Like always, the parade will take place on Fifth Avenue, starting at 44th Street and 72nd Street in Midtown. According to WABC-TV, who is a partner in this year’s parade, this year’s Grand Marshal will be Beth Paretta, CEO and Team Principal of Paretta Autosport.
This year’s parade is expected to bring out over 1 million spectators and 35,000 participants. Those who attend the parade will see several performances, floats, marching bands and so much more.
The day will start with a special Columbus Day Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. If you can’t make it in person, you can watch the Columbus Day Parade on ABC 7.
For more information, visit columbuscitizens.org/Parade.