amBroadway: ‘Parade’ with Ben Platt marches on Great White Way, ‘Little Shop’ shakeup and more

The acclaimed New York City Center revival of Jason Robert Brown and Alfredy Uhry’s unapologetically dark 1999 musical “Parade,” starring Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”) as Leo Frank, will transfer to Broadway for a limited run beginning Feb. 21 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Platt will again be joined by Micaela Diamond (“The Cher Show”) as Lucille Frank. “Parade” examines the circumstances surrounding the trial, conviction, and murder of Leo Frank, a Jewish male in early 20th Century Georgia, originally from Brooklyn, who was wrongfully accused of the murder of a 13-year-old factory girl.

A decade later, ‘Here Lies Love’ arriving on Broadway

“Here Lies Love,” David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s electro-pop musical about former First Lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos (not unlike a discotheque revamp of “Evita”), will finally come to Broadway this summer, starting previews on June 17.

The production (directed by Alex Timbers and choreographed by Annie-B Parson) previously played back-to-back engagements at the Public Theater in 2013 and 2014.

“The history of the Philippines is inseparable from the history of the United States, and as both evolve, we cannot think of a more appropriate time to stage this show,” the producers said in a statement.

To suit the show’s immersive nature, the Broadway Theatre will be transformed into a dance club environment in which audience members stand and move with the actors.

‘Hamlet’ dominates Shakespeare in the Park season

This summer’s annual Shakespeare in the Park season will consist only of “Hamlet,” which will be directed by Kenny Leon (who will set the play in 2021), feature Ato Blankson-Wood (“Slave Play”) in the title role, and receive an extended nine-week run. Shakespeare in the Park seasons typically consist of at least two mainstage productions.

The last Shakespeare in the Park production of “Hamlet” was in 2008 with Michael Stuhlbarg and Lauren Ambrose.

Lena Hall exits ‘Little Shop,’ Maude Apatow taking over as Audrey

I recently returned to the Off-Broadway production of “Little Shop of Horrors” to check out Tony winners Matt Doyle (“Company”) and Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) as Seymour and Audrey respectively, plus Brad Oscar (“The Producers”) as Mushnik.

On Feb. 7, Maude Apatow (“Euphoria,” “This is 40”) will make her New York stage debut as Audrey.

Bryce Pinkham, who recently left the cast to join Audra McDonald in “Ohio State Murders,” will return as Orin Scrivello.

Disney on Ice to play Brooklyn

No less than five different Disney on Ice shows are currently touring the country. A few weeks ago, a double bill of “Frozen” and “Encanto” played Newark.

This weekend, “Into the Magic,” which combines segments from “Moana,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cinderella,” and (of course) “Frozen,” will play the Barclays Center.

In other Disney news, “Hercules” (which is widely assumed to have its sights on Broadway) will begin performances at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse on Feb. 16.