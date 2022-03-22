amBroadway | Broadway prepares for nonstop opening nights

The next few weeks will be an extraordinarily busy time for Broadway, with numerous new shows set to officially open, just in time to be eligible for this year’s Tony Awards. On top of that, one show will reopen and another show will return following a three-month hiatus. Here is the rundown.

Plaza Suite – Revival of 1960s Neil Simon comedy with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker. Opens March 28 at the Hudson Theatre, 141 W. 44th St.

Paradise Square – New musical about free-born Black Americans and Irish immigrants living in the Lower Manhattan slum of the Five Points circa 1863. Opens April 3 at the Barrymore Theatre, 243 W. 47th St.

Take Me Out – Richard Greenberg’s 2002 all-male baseball drama is revived with Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”). Opens April 4 at the Hayes Theater, 240 W. 44th St.

Beetlejuice – The musical adaptation of the 1988 Tim Burton film comedy returns, with Alex Brightman again in the title role. Reopens April 8 at Marquis Theatre, 1535 Broadway.

Birthday Candles – In Noah Haidle’s new play, Debra Messing depicts a woman throughout her life during her birthdays, from ages 17 to 101. Opens April 10 at the American Airlines Theatre, 227 W. 42nd St.

The Little Prince – The 1942 children’s book is transformed into a circus-like dance piece. Opens April 11 at the Broadway Theatre, 1681 Broadway.

American Buffalo – David Mamet’s 1975 breakout drama about petty crooks is revived with Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss. Opens April 14 at Circle in the Square, 235 W. 50th St.

Mrs. Doubtfire – Musical adaptation of the 1993 film comedy starring Rob McClure in the Robin Williams role. Returns from hiatus April 14 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W. 43rd St.

The Minutes – The latest drama by Tracy Letts (“August: Osage County”) depicts a town hall meeting gone awry. Opens April 17 at Studio 54, 254 W. 54th St.

How I Learned to Drive – Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse revisit Paula Vogel’s dark and unsettling romantic comedy a quarter century after they appeared in the original production. Opens April 19 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W. 47th St.

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf – Revival of Ntozake Shange’s 1976“choreopoem” telling the stories of seven Black women through monologue, poetry, dance, and music. Opens April 20 at the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St.

Hangmen – Black comedy by Martin McDonagh about an English executioner reaching retirement, starring Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”). Opens April 21 at the Golden Theatre, 252 W. 45th St.

Funny Girl – Beanie Feldstein plays Fanny Brice (the Barbra Streisand role) in the musical’s first-ever Broadway revival. Opens April 24 at the August Wilson Theatre, 245 W. 52nd St.

The Skin of Our Teeth – Revival of Thornton Wilder’s wild drama involving the Ice Age, the Flood, and apocalyptic war. Opens April 25 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, 150 W. 65th St.

A Strange Loop – Pulitzer-winning musical by Michael R. Jackson about a 25-year-old black, gay, overweight, depressed musical theater writer. Opens April 26 at the Lyceum Theatre, 149 W. 45th St.

Mr. Saturday Night – Billy Crystal stars in musical adaptation of his 1992 film about a stand-up comedian. Opens April 27 at the Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st St.

Macbeth – Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga lead a new staging of Shakespeare’s notorious “Scottish Play.” Opens April 28 at the Longacre Theatre, 220 W. 48th St.