New Yorkers far and wide gathered on Friday morning in East Harlem for the Three Kings Day Parade.

Celebrated 12 days after Christmas, Three Kings Day celebrates the three wise men who brought gifts to Jesus following his birth. The parade stepped off at 11 a.m. on Jan. 6 at 106th Street and Park Avenue.

Now in its 46th year, the parade made its triumphant return by returning in person for the first time since the pandemic. The parade featured an appearance from Governor Kathy Hochul, live performances and festivities at El Museo.