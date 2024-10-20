Quantcast
SEE IT! New York Comic Con brings out amazing cosplayers and pop culture icons

New York Comic Con cosplayers
The 2024 Comic Con wrapped up Sunday after four days that saw thousands of pop culture lovers travel to the Big Apple from all across the country.
Photo by Dean Moses

The 2024 New York Comic Con wraps up Sunday after an exciting weekend at the Javits Center, where tens of thousands of people geeked out to their favorite pop culture icons.

What began as an underground geekfest in 2006 has grown into a mainstream hub for everything from comic books to major television shows and video games — from anime to pro wrestling, and everything in between.

New York Comic Con also brought out a star-studded lineup of actors, writers, directors and wrestlers, meeting and greeting fans, many of whom cosplayed for the occasion. This year’s featured guests included Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, the Russo Brothers, Josh Brolin, Colin Farrell, Tom Hardy, Orlando Bloom, Hayley Atwell, Andy Serkis, Matt Smith, and more. 

Wrestler Joe Hendry. Photo by Dean Moses
Marty Grabstein, the voice of Courage the Cowardly Dog. Photo by Dean Moses
Walter Emanuel Jones, who played the Black Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Photo by Dean Moses

Ticket holders also had the opportunity to try out upcoming video games on the show floor, purchase handmade clothing and trinkets, pore over stacks upon stacks of comic books, and meet creators at artist’s alley. Fans could watch all-star comic book artists draw beloved characters, and even chat masterminds like Batman comic book author Scott Snyder; Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn (and co-creator of Venom); Jim Lee, the genius behind X-Men; and La Borinqueña creator Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez.

But despite all the fun attractions, New York Comic Con has perhaps become best known for the legions of cosplayers who come wearing carefully crafted outfits and props showing their deep love for the lore, fantasy, and intergalactic splendor behind these characters. 

Thousands arrive at Comic Con. Photo by Dean Moses
Nick Fury cosplay.Photo by Dean Moses
Scarlet Witch cosplay.Photo by Dean Moses

Ashley Bolen arrived at New York Comic Con covered in red paint and prosthetic makeup, making the perfect recreation of a Star Wars Twi’lek. Inspired by the animated series and books, Bolen dresses as a different-colored Twi’lek character every year

“I wanted to build something myself and kind of make it custom and bigger this year,” Bolen told amNewYork Metro. 

Cosplaying is not just a simple act of dressing up for Bolen; it’s an outlet for her to express herself. Bolen grew up as a theater kid, and it’s not often that she is able to express her passion for the arts and science fiction. 

“At home, I’m not surrounded by so many like-minded people who share my interests. I moved a lot, so I have friends far and wide. In my immediate circle [of friends], I’m kind of alone with that. I’m amongst my people here,” Bolen said.

Bolen traveled from Washington D.C. and planned on showing off her cosplay outfit during all four convention days.  

“It’s just a fun means of expression,” Bolen added.

Colin Farrell speaks at Comic Con.Photo by Dean Moses
A fan looks at the objects on display.Photo by Dean Moses
Poring over the comic books.Photo by Dean Moses
A spooky nurse from the horror video game series Silent Hill. Photo by Dean Moses
Deadpool.Photo by Dean Moses
Art the clown.Photo by Dean Moses
Even dogs got in on the cosplay.Photo by Dean Moses
Sal Governale from the Howard Stern show interviews fans.Photo by Dean Moses
Pumping iron.Photo by Dean Moses
Fans made their own twist on classic characters.Photo by Dean Moses
The halls of the Jacob Javits served as one large backdrop for photo shoots.Photo by Dean Moses
Thor God of thunder from the Marvel universe.Photo by Dean Moses
Iorn Man.Photo by Dean Moses
Photo shoot.Photo by Dean Moses
Stormtrooper from Star Wars.Photo by Dean Moses

