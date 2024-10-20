SEE IT! New York Comic Con brings out amazing cosplayers and pop culture icons

The 2024 Comic Con wrapped up Sunday after four days that saw thousands of pop culture lovers travel to the Big Apple from all across the country.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The 2024 New York Comic Con wraps up Sunday after an exciting weekend at the Javits Center, where tens of thousands of people geeked out to their favorite pop culture icons.

What began as an underground geekfest in 2006 has grown into a mainstream hub for everything from comic books to major television shows and video games — from anime to pro wrestling, and everything in between.

New York Comic Con also brought out a star-studded lineup of actors, writers, directors and wrestlers, meeting and greeting fans, many of whom cosplayed for the occasion. This year’s featured guests included Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, the Russo Brothers, Josh Brolin, Colin Farrell, Tom Hardy, Orlando Bloom, Hayley Atwell, Andy Serkis, Matt Smith, and more.

Ticket holders also had the opportunity to try out upcoming video games on the show floor, purchase handmade clothing and trinkets, pore over stacks upon stacks of comic books, and meet creators at artist’s alley. Fans could watch all-star comic book artists draw beloved characters, and even chat masterminds like Batman comic book author Scott Snyder; Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn (and co-creator of Venom); Jim Lee, the genius behind X-Men; and La Borinqueña creator Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez.

But despite all the fun attractions, New York Comic Con has perhaps become best known for the legions of cosplayers who come wearing carefully crafted outfits and props showing their deep love for the lore, fantasy, and intergalactic splendor behind these characters.

Ashley Bolen arrived at New York Comic Con covered in red paint and prosthetic makeup, making the perfect recreation of a Star Wars Twi’lek. Inspired by the animated series and books, Bolen dresses as a different-colored Twi’lek character every year.

“I wanted to build something myself and kind of make it custom and bigger this year,” Bolen told amNewYork Metro.

Cosplaying is not just a simple act of dressing up for Bolen; it’s an outlet for her to express herself. Bolen grew up as a theater kid, and it’s not often that she is able to express her passion for the arts and science fiction.

“At home, I’m not surrounded by so many like-minded people who share my interests. I moved a lot, so I have friends far and wide. In my immediate circle [of friends], I’m kind of alone with that. I’m amongst my people here,” Bolen said.

Bolen traveled from Washington D.C. and planned on showing off her cosplay outfit during all four convention days.

“It’s just a fun means of expression,” Bolen added.