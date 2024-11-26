A magical world of trains and nature awaits at NYBG

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Twinkling lights dance over miniature cityscapes, tiny trains chug past bridges, and landmarks are meticulously crafted from acorns, pinecones, bark, and leaves. This is the enchanting world of the Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG), where nature and artistry combine to create a timeless holiday tradition.

“The holiday train show is so magical,” said Michaela Wright, NYBG’s Director of Exhibition Content and Interpretation. “I remember when I started working here, I had heard so much about it from friends, but I was like, ‘This is a show for families.’ Then I walked through for the first time, and it just took my breath away. Twinkly little lights and these incredible architectural details—all with plants. There’s so much visual richness and so many stories we can tell through these buildings.”

The show features intricate replicas of iconic New York landmarks, including NYBG’s own Mertz Library, crafted entirely from botanical materials. From twigs and tree bark to fallen nuts and dried fruits, every element is foraged sustainably. “The team of artists who make these buildings really care about foraging sustainably and responsibly,” Wright explained. “They’re never stripping bark off a living tree—they always look for trees that have already fallen.”

These artists, based in Alexandria, Kentucky, also play a role in environmental conservation. By incorporating invasive plants like honeysuckle into their designs, they turn ecological challenges into artistic opportunities. “It’s part of their volunteer removal process, which helps preserve local ecosystems while adding unique textures to the models,” said Wright.

The Holiday Train Show is designed to delight visitors of all ages. Families can enjoy six special evenings featuring kid-friendly activities, live music, and festive entertainment. For adults, there are 10 exclusive 21+ nights offering seasonal cocktails, snacks, and live jazz, all against the backdrop of this illuminated winter wonderland. “It’s a wonderful way to interact with the show in a unique nighttime vibe,” Wright said.

As NYBG looks to the future, Wright hinted at new innovations to keep the show fresh. “We’re so excited about the future of the train show. I won’t give away all of our tricks, but we have a few up our sleeve, including bringing trains into new and exciting places and introducing more immersive light experiences. There’s a lot to look forward to in the coming years.”

Running through early January, the Holiday Train Show offers a magical escape into a world of creativity, sustainability, and holiday cheer. Whether it’s the mesmerizing trains, the botanical artistry, or the immersive storytelling, there’s something here to capture the imagination of every visitor.

NYBG is located at 2900 Southern Blvd in the Bronx and is open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.