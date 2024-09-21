New York Botanical Garden to host ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ light trail for the fall

As Halloween draws nearer, fans of the film “The Nightmare Before Christmas” can immerse themselves in the world of the popular Halloween/Christmas movie at the New York Botanical Garden.

Starting Friday, Sept. 27, New Yorkers can head to the Bronx to take a stroll through “Disney Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Light Trail.” Created by Adventurelive and LETSGO, the trail will bring elements of the popular movie to life under the night sky.

“I want to make an experience that surprises people – that is both visually stunning and sonically cool. This is going to be a thrilling new way to experience both Tim Burton’s story and one of the greatest gardens on Earth,” said Jeffrey Seller, Adventurelive Founder.

Guests are invited to join Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero as you explore your favorite characters, scenes, and songs among the foliage of the garden. Spanning 8,300 square feet, the light trail will utilize interactive video projection, intelligent LED lighting, and 3D printed sculptures of the film’s iconic characters to bring the story to life before your eyes.

“After creating Tim Burton´s Labyrinth and Lights in Nature in several cities, we are excited to arrive in New York with a magical an unforgettable journey. Visitors will be able to take the best photos they have never imagined and have an experience that they will remember for years,” said Iñaki Fernández, LETSGO Founder.

The light trail will run from Sept. 27 through Nov. 30. Tickets start at $39 (Jack’s 4-pack for 4 or more tickets), $49 for adults and $39 for children (Timed Entry), or $55-59 (Flexible Entry adult/child) and are on sale now at TheNightmareBeforeChristmasLightTrail.com.