Nordstrom’s NYC flagship brings interactive winter wonderland to store

Nordstrom’s NYC flagship has geared up for the holiday season with its new immersive display, The Blizz on 57th Street.

Created as a part of the store’s Wonder All the Way campaign, The Blizz on 57th Street celebrates the spirit of holiday magic. The display transforms the store into a visual spectacle that aims to captivate customers while they shop.

“We are beyond excited to bring The Blizz on 57th Street to life at the Nordstrom NYC flagship this holiday season” says Olivia Kim, SVP of Creative Merchandising. “Nordstrom has always strived to be a platform for discovery and we look forward to infusing the joy of the holidays with the unique spirit of New York, creating an unforgettable experience to those who visit our flagship this holiday. Partnering with this collective of New York based creatives and friends continues to reinforce our commitment to this community.”

The Blizz on 57th Street features inflatable characters Mr. Blizz, who presides over the store entrance and has the power to turn everyday objects and beings into gigantic, lively characters that you find throughout the store; Pigeonthia (voiced by John Waters), a sassy pigeon with the ability to tell the future; and Wonder Ring (voiced by Fran Drescher), a lost engagement ring at an interactive token-operated machine dispensing whimsical rings that correspond with each guest’s fortune.

Visitors can get a treasure map featuring a collect-them-all sticker book to find all the Blizzy creatures for a chance to win prizes.

The Blizz on 57th Street will be on display at the Nordstrom NYC Men’s & Women’s stores (225 West 57th St.) through Jan. 5, 2025.