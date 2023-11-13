This year’s tree will be lit at the annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” telecast on Nov 29.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has arrived in the Big Apple as New Yorkers are gearing up for the holiday season.

Standing over 80 feet tall, the tree will stand in Rockefeller Center this winter, continuing the 92-year tradition of housing a picturesque Christmas tree at the Manhattan landmark.

The Christmas Tree has arrived this morning at 7:30am, at Rockefeller Center in New York City 🎄 pic.twitter.com/7i93YS9SNM — NewYorkCityKopp (@KellyrKopp) November 11, 2023

Coming to the city on a 115-foot-long trailer from Vestal in Upstate New York on Nov. 11, the Norway spruce will serve as the centerpiece of the Rockefeller Center holiday display, which routinely attracts over 125 million spectators each year.

The tree will be lit at the annual televised telecast on NBC on Nov. 29.

When fully decorated, the tree will be wrapped in over 50,000 multi-colored lights, and adorned with a Swarovski star on top.

This is the second year the tree was grown in Vestal, with this year’s Norway Spruce sprawling over 43 feet wide, and weighing 12 tons.

The tree is between 80 and 85 years old, and was donated by Upstate New York residents from the McGinley family.

Visitors can visit Rockefeller Center now while workers decorate the tree, or wait until the tree is formally lit on Nov. 29. It will remain on display until Jan 13, 2024.