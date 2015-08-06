Free ball pit for adults opens in SoHo on August 21!

Get ready to have a ball.

We’re jumping for joy!

JumpIn, the viral installation that let London adults relive their younger years is coing to NYC!

The ball pit, designed by creative agency Pearlfisher, is filled with 81,000 white balls to help “raise awareness for the transformative power of play.”

Being away of play is pretty easy when you’re submerged in a pool of plastic balls.

Grab fourteen of your closest friends and get cozy in the best thing to happen to grown-ups in New York since possibly forever.

Entrance to JumpIn is free, though a $5 donation is requested. Reservations for 30-minute play sessions can be made online.

The massive ballpit will be open on at 455 Broadway, 5th floor, weekdays from August 21st – September 21st, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

