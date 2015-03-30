Kelly Killoren Bensimon talks spring colors

’Tis the season of color — and it’s not just on red carpets and celebrities. From Vogue Paris to Pantone, fashion trendsetters are in the spirit of spring color.

Color stars: The Pantone fashion color report uses names like scuba blue, custard yellow and tangerine for some of its breakout color palette stars. Color inspiration was even on view at this season’s Palm Beach International Boat Show, where the 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe — one of only 35 made in the world — was on display in maggiore blue. This model has a nautical theme inspired by the Blue Bird K3, the boat powered by a Rolls-Royce engine that set a world record in Italy in 1937.



On brand: J. Crew makes it easy to play with color this season with fun, bright vintage tees. You can even take your color scheme to the beach, as Charlie By MZ, Elizabeth Hurley Beach and Melissa Odabash are all hot for blues and yellows this swimwear season. Even Sephora’s shop windows in the Meatpacking District feature the colorful drawings of illustrator Donald Robertson for Smashbox Cosmetics.



Pop art: Vogue Paris nods to art luminaries when talking about how pop artists like Roy Lichtenstein are inspiring designers in spring/summer 2015 fashions. Says the magazine, “It’s clear pop art cool is no longer restricted to the museum walls.”

Move over, MoMA.