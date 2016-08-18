Lady Grey jewelry line to Ivanka Trump: We donated proceeds from your order to Clinton campaign

It’s safe to say that one Brooklyn-based jewelry line isn’t a big fan of Donald Trump.

Lady Grey in Greenpoint posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday of a note the designers sent to Ivanka Trump, thanking her for an online order that she placed. Trump bought the Hellix Ear Cuff in gold, which retails for $84.

Designers Jill Martinelli and Sabine Le Guyader wrote, “We’re happy to let you know that the proceeds of your sale have been generously donated to the American Immigration Council, the Everytown for Gun Safety Organization, and the Hillary Clinton campaign. We hope you enjoy your new Lady Grey #helixcuff. Best, Sabine and Jill.”

The photo of the note was accompanied with the caption, “Dear @ivankatrump, #thanksbutnothanks #payitFORWARD ➡️”

Lady Grey said in a statement that the company was “flattered” to receive the order, but that “our social and political views couldn’t be further from those of the Trump campaign.” That’s why the designers “instantly felt compelled to take the money and donate it to a few organizations that were more aligned with our ideals.”

The brand added, “We strongly feel that everyone and anyone can make a difference through actively supporting the causes that they believe in, no matter how big or small. We decided to share this letter to make that statement, and hopefully inspire people to follow suit.”