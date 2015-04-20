LillyforEbay – Target’s designer line gets sold out and resold

Target has no plans to restock the 250 piece Lilly collection.

Lilly Pulitzer fans had a reason to rush to Target Sunday morning. 28,000 reasons, apparently.

The much-anticipated designer collection launched at stores and online on Sunday, April 19, quickly selling out across the nation in what was deemed “Preppy Friday.”

Lilly enthuisiasts proudly Instagrammed their #LillyHaul after waiting outside the big box store hours before opening, but it wasn’t all fans who filled their big red carts with the designer’s signature beach duds.

Ebay currently has almost 28,000 Lilly for Target items up for auction.

“RARE Lilly Pulitzer for Target Beach Chairs and a Hammock” are currently bidding at $999 — original price chairs, $60 each and hammock $150. A plus size women’s swimsuit (originally $40) is currently $310 and a pink shift dress (originally $38) is $255. Sunday, a blue clutch (originally $9.99) sold for $2,695.

With markups much greater than 100%, it’s hard to see why anyone would pay excessive amounts for this affordable version of the luxury brand.

Is Lilly for Target becoming the new Lilly Pulitzer?

Target spokesperson told USA Today that “Target does not plan to replenish supplies of the Pulitzer line, which had 250 different items.”

This is why we can’t have nice things.