Mother’s Day gift ideas: Find the perfect match

Though you may never be able to repay mom for all she’s done for you, a thoughtful thank you is always appreciated. This Mother’s Day, try to get her something that matches her personality or lifestyle. Here are some suggestions if you’re still looking for the perfect gift:

For the statement mom

Make mom feel like royalty with the Dream Catcher Heart Necklace by Links of London, a brand worn by Kate Middleton. The 18-inch-long piece is crafted in sterling silver and rose gold vermeil, creating a web-like visual inspired by the Native American symbol to ward off nightmares. The two-toned look gives depth to the already beautifully textured jewelry. $275; Links of London, 535 Madison Ave., 212-588-1177, linksoflondon.com

For the mom who needs a time out

DAVIDsTEA honors moms with a limited-edition blend: Its Hot Mama tea pairs rhubarb and licorice root with chai spices and even steeps pink. The tea is available in various quantities including a special 3.5-ounce tin ($16.50). It is also part of the Teas for Mom mini kit along with minty Mother’s Little Helper and Strawberry Rhubarb Parfait ($14.50). Throw in a matching pink-and-green floral mug with a steeper and a lid ($19.50) for the complete package. Various locations, davidstea.com

For the techie mom

Dazzle mom with this flashy pen that has 200 shimmering crystals to gawk at. The working ballpoint opens in the middle to reveal a 4GB USB key. So whether she likes to write things down by hand or keep her notes electronically, information is always at her fingertips. $80; Swarovski, 696 Fifth Ave., 212-315-0561, swarovski.com

For the mom who loves to cook

If cooking is one of mom’s favorite things to do, add a little spice to her everyday routine with a meal from Plated. The food-delivery service offers weekly menus that include four meat and fish options and three vegetarian selections. Just go online, choose a meal and then have all the elements delivered on the day you prefer. In addition to trying something new, mom will appreciate having everything delivered to her door in the exact amounts needed — no exotic leftover ingredients that eventually end up in the trash. Plates cost $15 each, and gift cards are available in various amounts, plated.com

For the adventurous mom

This one’s for the adults. Pamper your lady with a sexy weekend getaway. Castle Hill Inn in Newport, Rhode Island, and The Atelier at Journelle in Chelsea have teamed up to offer The Journelle Getaway. The fun kicks off with a private lingerie fitting to prepare for the weekend along with a 15% day-of discount. Then, head to the picturesque seaside mansion for a two-night stay that includes a romantic treat and champagne upon arrival, daily gourmet breakfast and afternoon tea, a three-course dinner for two and two tickets to any Newport Preservation Society mansion. Rates start at $800 (tax not included); 590 Ocean Dr. in Newport, Rhode Island, 888-466-1355, castlehillinn.com

For the nature-loving mom

If mom is a fan of the High Line, check out this linen tee showcasing the butterfly weed, one of the park’s many wildflowers. It is part of a collection created by J.Crew designers to honor one of their favorite spots in the city. The artwork is inspired by the illustrations of artist George Olson, and all proceeds of the tee support the High Line. $44; merchandise cart at W. 15th Street and the High Line, 212-206-9922, thehighline.org

For the mom who needs some TLC

Nothing says “I love you” like a massage on demand. Much like the taxi-finding app Uber, Zeel delivers massage therapists to homes and hotels in the area in as little as an hour. All therapists are experienced, fully vetted and licensed. Users can book an appointment via app or online, and payment is taken online or by phone. Whether a single session, gift card or annual membership, this is one present mom could probably use. A 60-minute massage, including tax and tip, is $160 in Manhattan, $147 in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens; zeel.com

For the chocoholic mom

Combine candy and flowers into one gift with a box of Les Fleurs du Chocolat from Vosges Haut-Chocolat. The 12 decadent truffles in the set contain floral ingredients including violets, orchids, marigolds and nasturtiums, and are even topped with edible petals. A variety of herbs, spices and liqueurs adds to each flavorful bite. $36; Vosges Haut-Chocolat, 132 Spring St., 212-625-2929, vosgeschocolate.com

For the new/expectant mom

Every new mom knows the days of the clutch or mini bag are long gone. For them and expectant moms who are about to find that out, a beautiful new bag will brighten their day. This spacious Cypress tote from Olivia + Joy is ideal for the desire to downsize from a diaper bag. It is made of canvas, faux leather and multicolored woven straw and features a mom-friendly magnetic snap closure, 10-inch double straps, interior zip and slip pockets and an exterior snap pocket. $98; Macy’s, 151 W. 34th St., 212-695-4400, macys.com

For the cutting-edge mom

If mom is always one step ahead of everyone else, honor her with a scent that is likewise visionary. The latest pin on Bond No. 9’s New York City fragrance map is Hudson Yards, the Midtown West area under redevelopment that promises to wow locals and tourists alike. This fresh springtime scent is rife with floral notes. Think lily of the valley, freesia, peony, Bulgarian rose, orange flower and iris. Elements of pink peppercorns, lychee and white musk are also incorporated. 50 mL $200, 100 mL $285; various locations, bondno9.com

For the age-obsessed mom

Keep mom looking young with Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Concentrate from Fresh. The product’s namesake black tea moisturizes, restores and firms the skin around the eyes. It also helps reduce dark circles and puffiness. Combined with noni fruit juice, which also moisturizes, the rich cream helps to soften, smooth and brighten skin. $85; Fresh, 872 Broadway, 212-477-1100, fresh.com

For the working mom

This sleek leather bucket tote from Solo’s Executive collection may look stylish on the outside, but on the inside it’s all business: A padded compartment holds laptops up to 16 inches and various pockets keep mom organized. The functionality carries over on the outside with a handy drop-down zip pocket. On the other side, an open pocket great for quick stashes converts into a sleeve that can be slipped onto luggage for easy travel. Metal feet raise the bag slightly, protecting items at the bottom. $119; solo.net

For the Brooklyn-proud mom

Cynthia Gayle’s City That Never Sleeps jewelry is inspired by the New-York Historical Society’s Irving Browning collection of New York photographs. Her Brooklyn Bridge hoop earrings give the iconic city image a contemporary and elegant twist. An added bonus is that a portion of the sale price goes to The New-York Historical Society to support its cultural mission. $69; New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, 212-485-9203, nyhistory.org

For the mom who loves family meals

In the spirit of connecting family, Great Performances catering founder Liz Neumark has created “Sylvia’s Table,” a cookbook that is all about families coming together around food. The book features more than 200 recipes accented by warm family anecdotes. From brioche French toast to vegetable dumplings, lots of recipes are easy enough to make with kids. Stories and recipes from many of Neumark’s chef friends including Alex Guarnaschelli, Eric Ripert and Michael Romano are also included. $35; Barnes & Noble, 555 Fifth Ave., 212-697-3048, barnesandnoble.com