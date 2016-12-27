New healthy cookbooks and guides for your resolutions

These cookbooks will help you get back on track in the new year.

With New Year’s resolutions right around the corner, ’tis the season for healthy cookbooks and lifestyle guides. Check out these new and forthcoming releases:

“The Bikini Body 28-Day Healthy Eating & Lifestyle Guide”: Instagram sensation Kayla Itsines (5.9 million followers and counting) releases her first lifestyle book, which includes her 28-day workout program and meal plan. $27.99; out Dec. 27

“Body Kindness”: In this “anti-diet” book, nutritionist Rebecca Scritchfield shares steps for achieving body positivity through food, fitness, sleep and more. $14.95; out Dec. 27

“Goop Clean Beauty”: Find skin-boosting recipes, sleep tips, detoxing guides and more in this beauty guide from the editors of Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop. $30; out Dec. 27

“Clean Eating Alice: The Body Bible”: A personal trainer with an Instagram following, Alice Liveing shares more than 80 healthy recipes and HIIT workouts in her “bible.” $24.99; out Jan. 3

“Food, Health and Happiness”: This cookbook, featuring 115 healthy recipes, might become one of your new favorite things: It’s by none other than Oprah Winfrey. $35; out Jan. 3

“Bowls of Plenty”: James Beard Award-winning food writer Carolynn Carreño shares recipes for healthy and delicious whole-grain meals. $28; out Jan. 17