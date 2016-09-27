New smartwatches from Michael Kors, Fossil, Kate Spade and more

It’s a good time to be in the market for a smartwatch.

Beyond the Apple Watch 2, fall is seeing big releases in the category, from updates of existing models to brands entering the space for the first time — all with a fitness component.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest launches.

For the fashionista:

Michael Kors’ Access Smartwatch

The designer brand’s first smartwatch comes with all the typical fitness features — activity, goal and sleep tracking — but with more bling. You can also get updates from social media, texts, emails and apps on the touchscreen display. The oversized, Android Wear-powered watches also have customizable watch faces and interchangeable straps. Starting at $350, iOS and Android compatible; michaelkors.com

For the Apple Watch wannabe:

Fossil’s Q Wander and Q Marshal Smartwatches

The newest Android Wear smartwatches from the watch brand feature smaller, sleeker models, both with an always-on touchscreen display and a customizable watch face design. Interchangeable straps in leather, silicone and stainless steel are also available. Fitness features include activity tracking and step goal setting, and Google Fit, UA Record, UP by Jawbone and MyFitnessPal are also integrated. Starting at $295, iOS and Android compatible; fossil.com

For serious runners:

TomTom’s Spark 3 GPS Fitness Watch

The new, slimmer update of the smartwatch comes equipped with Route Exploration, which allows wearers to plan and upload up to 15 routes to their watch, as well as activity and GPS tracking. Some models also come with Bluetooth headphones and allow for storage of 3GB of music (about 500 songs) — offering plenty of options for those long runs. Starting at $129.99, iOS and Android compatible; tomtom.com

For extreme outdoor athletes:

Nixon’s Mission

This watch does way more than just track your steps. Nixon’s first Android Wear smartwatch is designed with the outdoor athlete in mind, with preloaded apps that provide real-time surf and snow shred alerts and track your surf and snow sessions. It’s also, naturally, water resistant and is made with durable, weather-resistant glass and stainless steel. Available Oct. 10 starting at $400, iOS and Android compatible; nixon.com

For jetsetters:

Kate Spade’s Metro Grand Hybrid Smartwatch

The women’s designer enters the wearables category for the first time this fall with a collection of fashionable smartwatches and trackers. With the watch, wearers can track their activity and sleep with a Kate Spade app, as well as control their music, take selfies and ring their phone. For frequent fliers, the watch also updates time zones automatically. Available in November for $250, iOS and Android compatible; katespade.com