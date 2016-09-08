New York Fashion Week: Andi Dorfman stays mum on Josh Murray

We caught up with celebrities at New York Fashion Week, from ex-“Bachelorette” Andi Dorfman to beauty queens Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach and Deshauna Barber.

Here’s what they had to say.

MUM’S THE WORD: Former “Bachelorette” Andi Dorfman turned up at the Desigual show on Thursday and would not indulge in any Josh Murray bashing. You remember . . . her former fiance who is now engaged to Amanda Stanton as a result of meeting her on ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise.” Dorfman’s book, “It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After,” delved into some less than flattering descriptions of Murray. We begged for the dirt, but 29-year-old Dorfman said, “All I can say is that I think everything worked out perfectly for everyone.” But watch out Josh, there’s a second book in the works.

BEAUTY SECRETS FROM BEAUTY QUEENS: Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015, and Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016, graced the front row at Nicholas K’s early Thursday show, draped in the brands’ exotic and earthy long dresses. Who better to ask than beauty queens which beauty product they couldn’t live without? For Barber, it’s François Nars’ concealer for under eyes. “It’s so awesome. It smooths the skin and gets rid of the puffy look.” Wurtzbach is a little more practical. “MAC lipsticks. I collect them in all shades of red. And you can use lipstick as blush too.” Good to know.